Effective date: August 20, 2024

Sharp HealthCare is committed to providing digital access to health care information and services through our websites and applications for all individuals in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA standards . Our commitment to digital accessibility aligns with our core values of inclusivity, innovation and patient-centered care.

To support this, we have adopted the following guiding principles:

Collaboration with experts to stay updated on best practices and emerging technologies

Continuous monitoring to identify areas of improvement for implementation

Commitment to education about accessibility requirements

Collection of regular feedback from users of our digital products

We encourage you to learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient or visitor to Sharp HealthCare , and to review our patient notices, Code of Conduct and other policies.

If you would like to share feedback about your experience , please contact us by email, chat or phone.

Last updated: August 20, 2024