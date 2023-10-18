Joint notice of privacy practices

The Joint Notice of Privacy Practice applies to all protected health information (PHI) maintained by the current or future covered entity affiliates of Sharp HealthCare that are designated by Sharp as part of its Affiliated Covered Entity (ACE) and each Organized Health Care Arrangement (OHCA) described below. For purposes of the Joint Notice of Privacy Practice, the Sharp Affiliates include, without limitation:

Sharp's ACE arrangement is comprised of:

Grossmont Hospital Corporation (d/b/a Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Hospice),

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center Corporation (d/b/a Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center and Villa Coronado Skilled Nursing Facility),

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Corporation (d/b/a Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility),

Sharp Health Plan Corporation (d/b/a Sharp Health Plan),

Sharp HealthCare (d/b/a/ Sharp Rees-Stealy Clinics and SharpCare), and

Sharp Memorial Hospital Corporation (d/b/a Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, Sharp McDonald Center, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns, and Sharp Home Health)

OHCAs with the Sharp ACE are: