Notice of nondiscrimination and accessibility

If you believe that Sharp HealthCare has failed to provide these services or discriminated in another way on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex, you can file a grievance with the appropriate civil rights coordinator. You can file a grievance in person or by mail, fax or email. If you need help filing a grievance, our civil rights coordinators are available to help you.

You can also file a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights, electronically through the Office for Civil Rights Complaint Portal, available online, or by mail or phone at:

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

200 Independence Avenue, SW

Room 509F, HHH Building

Washington, DC 20201

1-800-368-1019, 1-800-537-7697 (TDD)

Access Health and Human Services complaint forms.