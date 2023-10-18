Notice of nondiscrimination and accessibility
Sharp HealthCare complies with applicable federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex. Sharp HealthCare does not exclude people or treat them differently because of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex.
At Sharp, we're here to provide services to help you with your care, including:
Free aids and services to people with disabilities to communicate effectively with us, such as:
Qualified sign language interpreters
Written information in other formats (large print, audio, accessible electronic formats, other formats)
Free language services to people whose primary language is not English, such as:
Qualified interpreters
Information written in other languages
Learn more about our language interpretation services.
If you believe that Sharp HealthCare has failed to provide these services or discriminated in another way on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex, you can file a grievance with the appropriate civil rights coordinator. You can file a grievance in person or by mail, fax or email. If you need help filing a grievance, our civil rights coordinators are available to help you.
You can also file a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights, electronically through the Office for Civil Rights Complaint Portal, available online, or by mail or phone at:
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
200 Independence Avenue, SW
Room 509F, HHH Building
Washington, DC 20201
1-800-368-1019, 1-800-537-7697 (TDD)
If you are a Sharp HealthCare patient and believe that Sharp HealthCare has failed to provide these services or discriminated in another way on the basis of race, color, national origin, age disability or sex, you can file a grievance with:
Sharp HealthCare Civil Rights/Compliance Coordinator
8695 Spectrum Center Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Fax: 858-499-5752
You can file a grievance by mail or fax. If you need help filing a grievance, please call our civil rights/compliance coordinator at 858-499-5254. If you prefer to file a grievance in person or to receive help in person, please contact the patient liaison located at your doctor's office.
If you are a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient and believe that Sharp Rees-Stealy has failed to provide these services or discriminated in another way on the basis of race, color, national origin, age disability or sex, you can file a grievance with:
Sharp Rees-Stealy Civil Rights/Compliance Coordinator
5651 Copley Drive
San Diego, CA 92111
Fax: 858-262-6787
You can file a grievance by mail or fax. If you need help filing a grievance, please call our civil rights/compliance coordinator at 858-262-6334. If you prefer to file a grievance in person or to receive help in person, please contact the patient liaison located at your doctor's office.
If English is not your first language, we're happy to assist you in your native language. Give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
If you have questions about any of the above or wish to contact us, please send us an email or give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
You can also reach us at:
Sharp Corporate Office
8695 Spectrum Center Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92123