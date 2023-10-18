Title VI Notice to Beneficiaries — Transportation Services

The Sharp HealthCare Transportation Department operates its programs and services without regard to race, color and national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Any person who believes she or he has been aggrieved by any unlawful discriminatory practice under Title VI may file a complaint in English (PDF) or in Spanish (PDF) with the Sharp HealthCare Transportation Department.

For more information on the Sharp HealthCare Transportation Department's civil rights program and the procedures to file a complaint:

Contact 619-740-3077

Visit sharp.com or

Stop by in person at our administrative office at 9000 Wakarusa St., Building H, Room 20, La Mesa, CA 91942

A complaint may be filed directly with the Federal Transit Administration at:

Federal Transit Administration Office of Civil Rights

Attention: Title VI Program Coordinator

East Building, 5th Floor - TCR

1200 New Jersey Ave., SE

Washington DC 20590

If information is needed in another language, call us at 619-740-3077.

Si se necesita información en Español, llame al 619-740-3077.

Título VI Aviso a los beneficiaries

El Departamento de Transporte de Sharp HealthCare opera sus programas y servicios sin importar la raza, el color y el origen nacional, de acuerdo con el Título VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles. Cualquiera que crea que ha sido agraviado por alguna práctica discriminatoria bajo el Título VI puede presentar una queja ante el Departamento de Transporte de Sharp HealthCare. El formulario de quejas para clientes LEP de habla español está disponible llamando al 619-740-3077 o en línea en español (PDF).

Para obtener más información sobre el programa de derechos civiles del Sharp HealthCare Transportation Department y los procedimientos para una queja, contacte a 619-740-3077 ir en línea en Sharp.com, o visite nuestra oficina en 9000 Wakarusa Street, Building H, Room 20, La Mesa, CA 91942. Un demandante puede una queja directamente con la Administración Federal de Tránsito mediante la presentación de una queja ante la Oficina de Tránsito Adminstration Federal de Derechos Civiles, Atención: Coordinador del Programa del Título VI, East Building, 5th Floor - TCR, 1200 New Jersey Ave., NW, Washington DC 20590. Si se necesita información en otro idioma, llame al 619-740-3077.