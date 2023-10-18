Visitation and visitor code of conduct
At Sharp, our mission is to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that we do. To maintain a healing environment where our patients can receive optimal care, all support persons and visitors shall refrain from behaviors that are disruptive or pose a threat to the rights or safety of others, as summarized in the Code of Conduct below.
Additionally, Sharp abides by all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and California Department of Public Health (CDPH) requirements related to managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support persons and visitors must follow public health infection prevention policies:
Not visit if you are sick (fever, cough, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea) or have been exposed to chickenpox, COVID-19 or other contagious illnesses within the past 3 weeks
Perform hand hygiene upon arrival, in the patient room and when leaving the room
Follow isolation precautions posted on the patient's door
Check with patient's nurse prior to bringing in any items to patients, including food and beverages
Not touch patient equipment, patient wounds or bandages while visiting
Children under 18 must have adult supervision at all times and must be respectful of the hospital's healing environment
Sharp facilities are private property and the following are strictly prohibited:
Weapons, including but not limited to firearms or any other item capable of causing serious bodily injury or death, such as knives (regardless of length); other cutting and stabbing instruments; explosive, incendiary and bludgeoning devices; and nonlethal weapons such as Taser, stun gun and pepper spray devices
Taking photographs or recordings (audio or video) of staff or other patients without staff permission
Drugs, alcohol, tobacco (including e-cigarettes) and other contraband
Physical assault, arson or inflicting bodily harm
Making verbal threats to harm another individual or destroy property
Intentionally damaging equipment or property
Attempting to intimidate or harass other individuals
Making harassing, offensive or intimidating statements or threats of violence through written, verbal or electronic communication
Racial or cultural slurs or other derogatory remarks associated with, but not limited to, race, language or sexual orientation
Wearing apparel with obscene language or images
Pets and other animals; only service animals individually trained to do work or provide tasks and under the control of a handler (as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)) are allowed on campus. Comfort animals and companion animals are not considered service animals. It is a misdemeanor to knowingly and fraudulently represent oneself as owning a service animal (Penal Code Section 365.7).
Loud music or disruptive noise of any kind
Any other unacceptable behavior that creates or causes a disturbance, poses harm or a threat of harm to persons or campus facilities, or violates Sharp policies and procedures
Sharp team members are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. Please show them the respect they deserve so they may carry out their duties. Visitors refusing to comply with visitation policies may be asked to leave and may be escorted off campus by security.
Sharp does not restrict or deny visitation based on race, religion, ethnicity, culture, language, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, physical or mental disability or socioeconomic status.