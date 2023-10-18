Sharp Center for Research patients

For patients

We strive to make each patient interaction meaningful and to educate and support our research participants — all in accordance with the Belmont principle of Respect for Persons and with our own Sharp Experience philosophy.

Each participant plays a special role in a research study. Without participants in clinical research we would not be able to further advance medical expertise and technology.

Below you will find resources and information for current and past patients participating in our clinical trials.