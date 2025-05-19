Sharp Human Research Protection Program

Ensuring participant safety and ethical research

Sharp HealthCare’s Human Research Protection Program (HRPP) goal aligns with the organization’s mission by ensuring the protection of the rights and welfare of human research participants in all Sharp HealthCare research:

The rights and welfare of human research participants are adequately protected.

Research is conducted with expertise and integrity, guided by the ethical principles of respect for persons, beneficence, and justice as outlined in the Belmont Report.

Research complies with applicable laws.

HRPP ensures the protection of human research by:

Monitoring and improving protection processes.

Overseeing research activities.

Educating investigators and staff on ethical responsibilities.

Intervening and addressing participant concerns when needed.

Building strength with support systems

In 2014, research support activities were consolidated within the Sharp Center for Research to strengthen the Human Research Protection Program, maximize efficiency of resources, and enhance collaboration among various research areas and Sharp operational departments.