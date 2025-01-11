San Diego FC and Sharp HealthCare partnership

A partnership that prioritizes health and wellness

Sharp HealthCare is proud to announce a multiyear partnership with San Diego Football Club (SDFC) as the club's official health care and health insurance partner. As part of this partnership, San Diego FC's state-of-the-art training center has been named the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center.

As the team's official health partner, Sharp will provide The Sharp Experience — including world-class medical services, player care and wellness programs — to support San Diego FC's elite athletes, staff and fans. The alliance will also focus on joint community initiatives that promote healthy lifestyles and increase access to health education and resources.

The Sharp HealthCare Performance Center, located near Singing Hills Golf Club at Sycuan, is home to all training activities and game preparation for San Diego FC players, as well as the team's Right to Dream residential youth development academy. The center includes medical facilities that will be staffed by Sharp-affiliated doctors.

“We are proud to partner with an organization that shares our vision for building a stronger, healthier community,” said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. “The Sharp HealthCare Performance Center is a world-class facility where our players, from the Academy to the first team, can train and thrive. This partnership is about more than soccer — it’s about making a lasting impact in our community for years to come.”

Providing community programs to San Diegans

Sharp will be the presenting partner of San Diego FC’s Community Member of the Match promotion, which will highlight fans doing positive work across San Diego. In addition, the partnership will emphasize health and wellness programs focused on promoting physical activity and overall healthy lifestyles.

“We are proud and excited to be a founding partner of SDFC as this agreement aligns with Sharp’s mission to serve the community through future joint initiatives that support local nonprofit organizations as well as the team’s Right to Dream residential youth development academy,” said Chris Howard, president and CEO of Sharp HealthCare. “We are also honored to provide The Sharp Experience as the football club’s Official Health Care Provider when our own team of sports medicine experts are called upon to deliver medical services for these elite players and SDFC employees.”

Building safe, accessible fields for youth soccer players

As San Diego’s leading health care provider, Sharp is committed to transforming the health care experience and improving the health of the communities it serves.

As part of their commitment to enhancing community spaces, Sharp and SDFC will collaborate on a mini-pitch project, with plans to build at least one mini-pitch during the partnership term to provide safe and accessible areas for local youth to play soccer.