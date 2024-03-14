5 things to consider before retiring
Use this checklist to get ready for retirement with confidence.
At Sharp, we know that having a plan in place ensures you'll get the care you want when you're unable to make your own decisions. We're here to help you take charge of your future.
As part of our free Advance Care Planning Program, our trained consultants will help you prepare a plan of action detailing your preferences regarding health care decisions. Together, we'll help you complete four important steps to set up your advance care plan.
Choose and talk with your health care agent, a medical decision maker who will work with your doctors and care team to ensure your choices are honored.
Document your health care decisions in an advance health care directive, a legal document that tells your loved ones and medical providers about your health care decisions, and can also outline your values, personal concerns and cultural or spiritual beliefs.
Give copies of your advance health care directive to your medical providers to store in your medical records.
Create a communication plan to discuss your preferences with your loved ones.
An advance health care plan goes beyond a single directive, such as a "do not resuscitate" order, and may also include a health care power of attorney and a living will. It covers an inclusive plan of action that can grow and change along with you.
By establishing an advance directive, you can rest assured that you'll receive care on your terms because all the decisions made will be your own. Take the time now to plan for your health care future by downloading our form below.
You also have the option of visiting PREPARE for Your Care to download an advance directive form available in several languages. PREPARE offers helpful tools from The Regents of the University of California to complete an advance directive.
To learn more about advance health care directives and our Advance Care Planning Program, send us an email or give us a call at 619-517-9798. You can also get an overview of the advance care planning process by signing up for one of our financial and health care planning workshops.
