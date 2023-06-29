Aortic valve disease and surgery

Aortic regurgitation, or aortic insufficiency or aortic incompetence, is when blood flows backward from a widened or weakened aortic valve into the heart's lower chamber (the left ventricle). In the United States, the most serious form of this disease is caused by an infection that leaves holes in the valve leaflets.

Causes of aortic regurgitation

Aortic regurgitation is most common in men between the ages of 30 and 60. In adults, the most common cause of severe aortic regurgitation is rheumatic fever. Mild cases are often caused by a bicuspid aortic valve (where the valve has two leaflets instead of three) and severe high blood pressure (a diastolic pressure more than 110 mm Hg). Other causes, though rare, may include:

Ankylosing spondylitis (arthritis of the spine)

Aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve that often causes some degree of aortic regurgitation

Dissecting aortic aneurysm

Endocarditis

Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue condition where patients have long bones and very flexible joints

Symptoms of aortic regurgitation

Like other valve defects, symptoms may not appear for years. When they do appear, they can come on slowly or suddenly. Symptoms begin because the left ventricle has to work harder. In time, the ventricle gets larger and fluid backs up. Symptoms may include:

Chest pain that gets worse with exercise and goes away with rest

Fast or fluttering pulse

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Swelling in the ankles

Severe cases can lead to heart failure. In most of these cases, the aortic valve will eventually need to be replaced to fix the backflow of blood into the left ventricle.