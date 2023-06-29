An expert heart team by your side

At Sharp, we're proud to be a leader in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, the most common cause of heart disease.

Coronary artery disease occurs when cholesterol builds up in the blood vessels, narrowing your coronary arteries and decreasing blood flow to your heart. This decrease in blood flow can cause chest pain, shortness of breath and — in serious cases — heart attacks.

Treat your condition with the latest technology

We offer the most advanced — and least invasive — therapies and techniques to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease so that you can experience the quickest recovery possible.

Under the care of our experienced doctors, our minimally invasive treatments allow for quicker recovery times, smaller scars and reduced risk of infection.

We treat coronary artery disease with the following methods:

Angioplasty and stent placement

Angioplasty and stents both help open clogged heart arteries. During an angioplasty, a tiny, temporary balloon is inflated inside a blocked artery. A stent is a tiny wire mesh tube that is permanently placed in the heart to keep the artery open.

Bioresorbable stents

A bioresorbable stent is inserted in the vessel to open narrowed arteries during the critical healing period — and gradually reabsorbs into the body within months, leaving no permanent implant.

Coronary artery bypass surgery

Through this surgery, a surgeon creates a new pathway for blood around a blocked artery in your heart.

Medications

Several medications are effective at treating coronary artery disease, including cholesterol-modifying medications, aspirin and beta blockers.

Off-pump bypass surgery

In this procedure, our surgeons perform the traditional bypass surgery without the use of a heart-lung machine, or without having to stop your heart. This method can greatly reduce the risk of stroke and other complications.

Learn more

To learn more about our services or to find a cardiovascular disease specialist, interventional cardiologist or cardiovascular surgeon who is right for you, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.