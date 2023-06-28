Home infusion services
Our team of compassionate experts coordinates with your care team to ensure you get the attention you need from the comfort of home.
At Sharp Home Infusion Services, our specially trained medical experts coordinate with your doctor, your pharmacist and the hospital to ensure you get the complete attention you need from the comfort of home.
Our specialized team of nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, technicians, office staff and couriers work together to deliver a personalized plan of care for your specific medical needs. Our home infusion services include:
Chemotherapy administered by chemo-certified nurses
Delivery — products are delivered to patient's home by licensed, courteous drivers
Drug monitoring — specific to infusion therapy
Hydration and electrolyte therapy
Injectable medications
Intravenous antibiotic therapy
Laboratory monitoring — specific to infusion therapy
Medical equipment — specially designed infusion and feeding pumps
Medical supplies — to administer infusion or enteral therapies
Nutritional support — enteral nutrition and total parenteral nutrition
Pain and hospice/palliative care management
Skilled nursing — includes management and care of all types of vascular access devices and subcutaneous devices, patient and family education and certified diabetic education and monitoring
Specialized therapy for cardiac patients
We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to answer your questions and get you the help you need. Call us anytime at 858-627-5600 or 877-906-3873.
Patient education videos
Watch our videos to learn how to get set up, prepare your medication, change your pump's batteries and more.