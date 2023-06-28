At Sharp Home Infusion Services, our specially trained medical experts coordinate with your doctor, your pharmacist and the hospital to ensure you get the complete attention you need from the comfort of home.

Our specialized team of nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, technicians, office staff and couriers work together to deliver a personalized plan of care for your specific medical needs. Our home infusion services include:

Chemotherapy administered by chemo-certified nurses

Delivery — products are delivered to patient's home by licensed, courteous drivers

Drug monitoring — specific to infusion therapy

Hydration and electrolyte therapy

Injectable medications

Intravenous antibiotic therapy

Laboratory monitoring — specific to infusion therapy

Medical equipment — specially designed infusion and feeding pumps

Medical supplies — to administer infusion or enteral therapies

Nutritional support — enteral nutrition and total parenteral nutrition

Pain and hospice/palliative care management

Skilled nursing — includes management and care of all types of vascular access devices and subcutaneous devices, patient and family education and certified diabetic education and monitoring

Specialized therapy for cardiac patients

We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to answer your questions and get you the help you need. Call us anytime at 858-627-5600 or 877-906-3873.