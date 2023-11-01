Our team of compassionate experts coordinates with your care team to ensure you get the attention you need from the comfort of home.
At Sharp Home Infusion Services, our specially trained medical experts provide the highest quality infusion care – all from the comfort of home. Our mission is to provide safe, compassionate and coordinated care that allows you to heal, manage your condition or maintain wellness.
Our skilled team includes infusion nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, administration staff and licensed delivery drivers.
We collaborate closely with your doctor, pharmacist and hospital care team to ensure a seamless and personalized experience that supports your health and comfort. Together, we develop a plan of care tailored to your unique medical needs, ensuring safe and effective treatment every step of the way.
Sharp provides more home infusion services than any other health care system in San Diego. We are proud to be accredited by The Joint Commission, demonstrating our commitment to delivering high-quality, safe home infusion care.
Our team offers specialized services for home infusion, including:
Intravenous antibiotic therapy — IV antibiotics administered safely at home to treat patients with complex infections
Hydration and electrolyte therapy — IV fluids to rehydrate and balance electrolytes, an important treatment for patients who cannot drink enough fluids by mouth due to health conditions
Skilled nursing care — Our expert team manages all types of vascular access devices and subcutaneous devices, patient and family education, and certified diabetic education and monitoring
Other home infusion services offered by Sharp include:
Chemotherapy — administered by chemotherapy-certified nurses
Delivery services — medications, equipment and supplies delivered directly to your home by licensed, courteous drivers
Drug therapy monitoring — ongoing monitoring of your medications to ensure they are working well and are safe during your infusion treatment
Injectable medications — support for a wide variety of injectable therapies
Laboratory monitoring — coordination and oversight of lab work to track progress and adjust care as needed
Medical equipment and supplies — All necessary supplies to administer your prescribed therapies, including infusion and enteral pumps and devices
Nutritional support — enteral nutrition and total parenteral nutrition, under the guidance of registered dietitians
Pain management and palliative care — home-based support for patients receiving hospice or specialized pain therapy
Specialized therapy for cardiac patients — tailored infusion support for patients with cardiac conditions
We are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-906-3873 to answer your questions.