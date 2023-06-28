Patient relations coordinator from Sharp wearing a mask standing by the bay.

Home infusion services

Our team of compassionate experts coordinates with your care team to ensure you get the attention you need from the comfort of home. 

At Sharp Home Infusion Services, our specially trained medical experts coordinate with your doctor, your pharmacist and the hospital to ensure you get the complete attention you need from the comfort of home. 

Our specialized team of nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, technicians, office staff and couriers work together to deliver a personalized plan of care for your specific medical needs. Our home infusion services include: 

  • Chemotherapy administered by chemo-certified nurses

  • Delivery — products are delivered to patient's home by licensed, courteous drivers

  • Drug monitoring — specific to infusion therapy

  • Hydration and electrolyte therapy

  • Injectable medications

  • Intravenous antibiotic therapy

  • Laboratory monitoring — specific to infusion therapy

  • Medical equipment — specially designed infusion and feeding pumps

  • Medical supplies — to administer infusion or enteral therapies

  • Nutritional support — enteral nutrition and total parenteral nutrition

  • Pain and hospice/palliative care management

  • Skilled nursing — includes management and care of all types of vascular access devices and subcutaneous devices, patient and family education and certified diabetic education and monitoring

  • Specialized therapy for cardiac patients

We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to answer your questions and get you the help you need. Call us anytime at 858-627-5600 or 877-906-3873.

