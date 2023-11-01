At Sharp Home Infusion Services, our specially trained medical experts provide the highest quality infusion care – all from the comfort of home. Our mission is to provide safe, compassionate and coordinated care that allows you to heal, manage your condition or maintain wellness.

An expert team here for you

Our skilled team includes infusion nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, administration staff and licensed delivery drivers.

We collaborate closely with your doctor, pharmacist and hospital care team to ensure a seamless and personalized experience that supports your health and comfort. Together, we develop a plan of care tailored to your unique medical needs, ensuring safe and effective treatment every step of the way.

A leader in home infusion services

Sharp provides more home infusion services than any other health care system in San Diego. We are proud to be accredited by The Joint Commission, demonstrating our commitment to delivering high-quality, safe home infusion care.

Our team offers specialized services for home infusion, including:

Intravenous antibiotic therapy — IV antibiotics administered safely at home to treat patients with complex infections

Hydration and electrolyte therapy — IV fluids to rehydrate and balance electrolytes, an important treatment for patients who cannot drink enough fluids by mouth due to health conditions

Skilled nursing care — Our expert team manages all types of vascular access devices and subcutaneous devices, patient and family education, and certified diabetic education and monitoring

Additional services at Sharp Home Infusion

Other home infusion services offered by Sharp include: