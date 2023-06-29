Bedside ultrasound program

A multi-week, on-site training course, the program consists of both didactics and hands-on instruction. The course is designed to cover both theoretical and practical ultrasound techniques for neonatologists.
Housing is available nearby at a discounted rate, and meals will be provided during the lectures.
Upon completion of this course, participants should be able to:
Perform safe and accurate basic echocardiographic examinations
Integrate ultrasound into advanced life support protocol
Demonstrate proficient image acquisition and optimization, utilizing all standard views
Recognize diagnostic limitations and situations when a referral for a second opinion is indicated