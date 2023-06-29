Bedside ultrasound program

Intensive bedside ultrasound training program for neonatologists

The Bedside Ultrasound Training Program for neonatologists is offered through the Neonatal Research Institute (NRI) at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

A multi-week, on-site training course, the program consists of both didactics and hands-on instruction. The course is designed to cover both theoretical and practical ultrasound techniques for neonatologists.

Housing is available nearby at a discounted rate, and meals will be provided during the lectures.