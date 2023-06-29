Arthritis and joint replacement surgery

Specializing in the latest advances in hip, knee and shoulder joint replacement procedures

Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is a chronic, degenerative joint disease that becomes more common with age. Osteoarthritis of the hips and knees are the most disabling forms this condition, leading to the loss of mobility and pain when walking even short distances.

People with osteoarthritis of the hip and knee can be treated with various medications and devices. Eventually, many patients find that the disability becomes uncontrollable and, together with their rheumatologist, decide to have joint replacement surgery. Following their recovery, most patients find regained mobility and relief from their pain.

Although less common, arthritis can affect the shoulder, elbow, wrist and ankle joints. There are now prosthetic replacements for these joints that are showing results comparable to those achieved after hip and knee replacement.

Procedures are available at Sharp HealthCare to help patients with arthritis and those who undergo joint replacement surgery to return to the highest level of function and independence possible.

What sets our arthritis and joint replacement program apart from the rest?