Arthritis and joint replacement surgery

How to treat knee pain — from exercise to knee replacement
Your knee pain is personal and so your treatment should be too.
Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is a chronic, degenerative joint disease that becomes more common with age. Osteoarthritis of the hips and knees are the most disabling forms this condition, leading to the loss of mobility and pain when walking even short distances.
People with osteoarthritis of the hip and knee can be treated with various medications and devices. Eventually, many patients find that the disability becomes uncontrollable and, together with their rheumatologist, decide to have joint replacement surgery. Following their recovery, most patients find regained mobility and relief from their pain.
Although less common, arthritis can affect the shoulder, elbow, wrist and ankle joints. There are now prosthetic replacements for these joints that are showing results comparable to those achieved after hip and knee replacement.
Procedures are available at Sharp HealthCare to help patients with arthritis and those who undergo joint replacement surgery to return to the highest level of function and independence possible.
Sharp HealthCare is the only hospital system in San Diego County to offer minimally invasive surgery for osteoarthritis knee pain.
72 percent of joint replacement patients are ready to go home in less than two days after joint replacement surgery.
Our Joint Endeavor Program focuses on every step of quality of patient care, from preoperative tests to postdischarge home safety to ensure that patients achieve the best possible outcomes.
More than 2,400 successful joint replacement surgeries performed each year by our orthopedic surgeons.
