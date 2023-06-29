Exercise-based osteoporosis treatment

Specialized treatment to help you manage osteoporosis

At Sharp, we understand that exercise and maintaining good posture are key in helping people with osteoporosis build better bones and decrease risk of fracture. If you're living with osteoporosis, it's important to know which exercises are right for you.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital rehabilitation services offers Osteo-Circuit™, an individualized one-on-one program designed specifically for people with low bone density or osteoporosis.

Individualized osteoporosis treatment plans

Our specially trained physical therapists will evaluate you and design a safe and effective treatment plan unique to your goals and specific health concerns.

Treatment focuses on strategies designed to prevent or minimize fracture risks. As part of the program, you'll learn about body mechanics, posture awareness and techniques to improve your balance.

We also offer site-specific exercises for all fitness levels and specially designed to address areas at risk for changes in bone health.

Is Osteo-Circuit right for you?

If you are experiencing a height loss or your spine is curving, consult your doctor immediately. If you are 50 or older and have broken a bone, ask your doctor about a bone density test. You may be eligible for the Osteo-Circuit program.

A physician referral and prescription for Osteo-Circuit are required to participate in this program.

Learn more

For more information, please call Sharp Grossmont Hospital Outpatient Physical Therapy at 619-740-4100.