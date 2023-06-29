How to treat knee pain — from exercise to knee replacement
Your knee pain is personal and so your treatment should be too.
Hip arthroscopy is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure that allows an orthopedic surgeon to evaluate and treat certain mechanical conditions of the hip, particularly in the young, active patient. The procedure may help postpone — or eliminate — the need for hip replacement surgery in the future.
With traditional hip surgery, the hip joint must be dislocated in order to evaluate and treat problems. This is a major procedure that requires a large incision and typically involves a long recovery period and significant pain for the patient.
In contrast, arthroscopic hip surgery involves several small incisions (cuts) and the insertion of a small, pencil-sized camera into the hip joint. The surgeon uses this camera to visualize the hip surface and determine the nature and extent of the problem. The other small incisions allow the surgeon to insert other small surgical instruments into the joint. This advanced technology provides a less painful, shorter recovery time for the patient.
The majority of patients that require hip arthroscopy are young, active individuals with a history of hip pain.
The most common conditions that lend themselves to hip arthroscopy include:
Infections in the hip
Instability of the hip joint, either congenital or posttraumatic
Presence of loose bodies within the hip joint, common after traumatic injury of the hip
Tearing in the lining of the rim of the hip socket
In addition, hip arthroscopy can also be used to diagnose and treat diseases and conditions such as:
Ankylosing spondylitis of the hip
Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis
Perthes disease
Rheumatoid arthritis
Synovial chondromatosis
Hip arthroscopy cannot be used to treat all conditions of the hip joint. Patients with severe osteoarthritis or a hip that is stiff due to arthrofibrosis will not benefit from this procedure. Also, hip arthroscopy cannot address malalignment problems that can predispose to hip pain such as hip dysplasia.
Your knee pain is personal and so your treatment should be too.
Throwing out your back can be surprising and painful. Learn how to find relief and get back to living pain-free.