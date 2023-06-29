How to treat knee pain — from exercise to knee replacement
Have you, or has someone you love, been diagnosed with osteomyelitis? Your first step toward healing is to understand what osteomyelitis is and what you can do about it.
Osteomyelitis is an inflammation of the bone or bone marrow, which is most commonly caused by a bacterial infection. Fungi are the other, less likely, offenders.
Though it's not always possible to pinpoint the exact origin of infection, these microorganisms can infect the bones in the following ways:
Bacteria enters the bone through a traumatic or surgical wound
Bacteria travels through the bloodstream from other infected areas in the body
Infection spreads to the bone from an adjacent, soft-tissue wound
The most common symptoms of osteomyelitis include discomfort in the affected area, fevers or night sweats, lack of energy and weight loss. Warning signs include persistent drainage from a wound that will not heal on its own, swelling and redness in the area of the surgical incision.
Those who are most at risk for developing osteomyelitis are individuals who fall under the following categories:
Cancer
Chronic lymphedema
Diabetic
Elderly
Extensive scarring
Large surgical implants (i.e., total joint prosthesis)
Organ failure
Poor nutrition
Previous radiation therapy
Steroids use
Use of tobacco products
Orthopedic medicine and surgery have made major strides in recent decades. In the 1970s, those who developed osteomyelitis were told the only way to cure chronic osteomyelitis was amputation. Today, there is a select handful of physicians who specialize in the evaluation and treatment of orthopedic infections. They include Sharp-affiliated surgeons who draw osteomyelitis patients from across the globe.
Individualized treatment options are based on a number of factors, including:
Location of infection
Overall health of the patient
Quality of bone and soft tissue
Severity of infection
The most common treatments for osteomyelitis include a combination of medical (local and systemic antibiotics) and surgical protocols.
Surgical treatments may include one or more of the following procedures:
Drainage of the infected area
Reconstruction to restore form and function
Removal of infected hardware, prosthetic joint implants, dead bone and/or foreign bodies; such as suture material or retained bone cement
