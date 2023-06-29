What is osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a condition in which there is a loss of bone mass and destruction of bone tissue. This process weakens the skeleton and can result in fractures, most often in the spine, wrist, hip and knee. Osteoporosis is most prevalent in postmenopausal women, but it can also affect men and younger women.

Sharp's orthopedics team provides a variety of treatment options for patients with osteoporosis, including exercise-based treatment. Sharp uses advanced bone density testing machines to identify patients with osteoporosis or those at risk of developing the condition.

Most patients with osteoporosis manage with medicine and regular monitoring by their physician.

For those who need additional care, Sharp-affiliated orthopedic surgeons also perform surgical procedures that help strengthen bone structure and reduce pain, such as vertebroplasty.

What sets our osteoporosis program apart from the rest?