How to treat knee pain — from exercise to knee replacement
Your knee pain is personal and so your treatment should be too.
Osteoporosis is a condition in which there is a loss of bone mass and destruction of bone tissue. This process weakens the skeleton and can result in fractures, most often in the spine, wrist, hip and knee. Osteoporosis is most prevalent in postmenopausal women, but it can also affect men and younger women.
Sharp's orthopedics team provides a variety of treatment options for patients with osteoporosis, including exercise-based treatment. Sharp uses advanced bone density testing machines to identify patients with osteoporosis or those at risk of developing the condition.
Most patients with osteoporosis manage with medicine and regular monitoring by their physician.
For those who need additional care, Sharp-affiliated orthopedic surgeons also perform surgical procedures that help strengthen bone structure and reduce pain, such as vertebroplasty.
Bone density tests available onsite and in the community
Latest technological advances in minimally invasive surgical procedures for treating osteoporotic spine fractures
