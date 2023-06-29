COVID-19 recovery programs in San Diego

Regain physical and emotional health after COVID

Our team of experts at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center and the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Burr Heart & Lung Clinic are here to help you continue to heal from the long-term effects of COVID-19, also called long COVID-19 or long-haul COVID-19.

What are the common signs and symptoms of long COVID?

While most people will have mild to moderate symptoms for a few weeks, others may experience lingering symptoms that can impact their daily lives.

You may experience a wide range of symptoms for weeks or months following a COVID-19 diagnosis. Symptoms include, but are not limited to:

Pain persisting beyond the normal healing process (usually three months)

Shortness of breath and poor endurance

Weakness or trouble walking

Problems with balance or dizziness

Trouble performing activities of daily life

Pain or achiness

Problems with memory or brain fog

Anxiety or depression

Cough

A unique approach to post-COVID-19 treatment

At Sharp, we offer comprehensive therapies, COVID-recovery lung care, as well as other support services to help diagnose and treat symptoms. Our multi-disciplinary approach to rehabilitation addresses your needs so you can get back to your everyday life.

We're here to help in your long COVID recovery

For more information or to make a referral*, contact Sharp’s COVID-19 Recovery Programs.

Sharp Allison DeRose Rehabilitation Center at 858-939-3947 or fax your referral to 858-636-2111. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm .

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Burr Heart & Lung Clinic at 619-740-4770. The clinic is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

*Depending on insurance, prior authorization may be required.