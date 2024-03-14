Injury prevention and community support

After a traumatic injury, patients and families often need more than medical care. They may need to talk with others who understand what they are going through. Some of the physical, emotional, social and financial issues following trauma cannot be anticipated. Sharp Memorial has support groups available to assist during these unexpected times.



Trauma injuries affect all age groups and may lead to disability or death. Evidence shows that prevention programs are effective at reducing injuries and fatalities. In collaboration with community partners, we share trauma and fall prevention information with the San Diego community. The programs we partner with include: