When faced with a sudden illness or injury, it's vital you receive the highest level of care available. At the Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, we're dedicated to providing extraordinary critical care to every patient.
Our commitment to excellence
The Cushman Emergency and Trauma Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital sets the bar for trauma systems across the country due to efficiency, organization and exceptional treatment of critically ill and injured patients. A Level II designated trauma center verified by the American College of Surgeons, we work alongside the Emergency Department, 24 hours a day, to provide extraordinary care to every patient.
A team of trauma experts
If a major injury or mass casualty event occurs, we are ready. Our highly trained personnel include a dedicated team of:
Board-certified trauma surgeons
Emergency room physicians
Nurse practitioners
Surgical specialists
Nurses and support staff
Exemplary care for older adults
We’re committed to serving the growing needs of the aging population. Geriatric trauma management guidelines are implemented from the time of arrival in the trauma room and are maintained throughout the length of stay.
Our Generational Health Program provides healthcare for all ages and stages of adult life by following an age-friendly framework called the 4Ms. This approach helps patients maintain functional and cognitive independence while in the hospital.
The 4Ms of age-friendly care
Injury prevention and community support
After a traumatic injury, patients and families often need more than medical care. They may need to talk with others who understand what they are going through. Some of the physical, emotional, social and financial issues following trauma cannot be anticipated. Sharp Memorial has support groups available to assist during these unexpected times.
Trauma injuries affect all age groups and may lead to disability or death. Evidence shows that prevention programs are effective at reducing injuries and fatalities. In collaboration with community partners, we share trauma and fall prevention information with the San Diego community. The programs we partner with include:
Stop the Bleed: Bleeding is the No. 1 cause of preventable death after injury. Someone who is severely bleeding can bleed to death in as little as 5 minutes. That’s why bleeding control—keeping the blood inside the body—is the purpose of Stop the Bleed training. By learning 3 quick actions, anyone can be trained and empowered to save a life.
Trauma Survivors Network (TSN) is a community of patients and families connecting and rebuilding their lives after a traumatic injury. Joining this community can help ease the anxiety and frustration often experienced following a traumatic injury, hospitalization and recovery process.
Trauma Research and Education Foundation (TREF) is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1983 to represent San Diego’s Trauma Care System. TREF is dedicated to reducing the number of trauma-related deaths and injuries in San Diego County through education, awareness, prevention and associated research programs.
