Dietitian consultations are offered through Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. Learn more about each program to find the best fit for you.

Sewall Healthy Living Center weight loss program

Meet one-on-one with a registered dietitian at Sharp Coronado Hospital to discuss your needs and develop a weight loss plan tailored to you. Together, you can choose the services that best fit your needs, such as meetings with an accountability coach to stay engaged, support group sessions and more.

Through our program, you’ll learn practical weight-management skills related to nutrition, healthy lifestyle management, behavior modification and more. Sharp Coronado also offers integrative services available through the Sewall Healthy Living Center, such as acupuncture and personal training, which may help support weight-loss goals.

Cost

An initial virtual consultation with a registered dietitian is required to participate in the weight-loss program.

Initial consultation with a registered dietitian: $150 ($75 for follow-up sessions); Sharp employee rate: $120 ($60 for follow-up sessions)

Accountability coach session: $50

Sharp Rees-Stealy dietitian consultations

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we know that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work when it comes to your diet. Instead, we offer one-on-one dietitian consultations so you can work together with a health expert to design a plan that's best for you.

Our program will help you develop a nutritional strategy and detailed plan for improved health. Our expert dietitians are experienced in a wide range of fields, including:

nutrition for all ages

heart disease, hypertension and high cholesterol

pregnancy

digestive issues

obesity and weight management

We will not only address the areas of concern that are most important to you, but we're also here to introduce and support lifestyle and diet choices geared toward long-term healthy living.

And if your child's weight is worrying you, we offer consults that address weight loss for kids. A registered dietitian will help your child build the framework for a healthy future.

Cost

Individual consultations are $100 for Sharp Rees-Stealy patients, $15 for Sharp Health Plan members and $150 for other patients. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, give us a call at 858-505-1400 or send us an email.