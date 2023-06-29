Do meal replacements work for weight loss?
Cutting calories to lose weight often sacrifices nutrition. Meal replacements can be a valuable tool as part of a weight-loss program.
If you're tired of fad diets that don't work and want a program that will give you long-lasting results, we can help you take the first step.
Our medically supervised weight management program can help you safely lose weight under a doctor's supervision. Our specially trained physicians will guide you throughout your weight loss journey, and will continue to support you long after you have reached the healthy weight you desire.
Our long-term, medically supervised weight loss program leads to healthy, lasting lifestyle changes.
Average weight loss for men is 3 to 5 pounds per week
Average weight loss for women is 2 to 4 pounds per week
Weekly interactive virtual meetings
Weekly education, individualized coaching and follow-up
Weekly physician telehealth visit
Personalized portal to log and track food, physical activity and weight
Supportive text messaging for added accountability
Program uses nutritionally balanced meal replacements: Robard entrees, shakes, bars and more
Program costs vary depending on insurance coverage and meal plan prescription
To find out more or attend a free program orientation, please call the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management at 858-505-1400 or register online.
A new weight loss program provides practical skills related to nutrition, healthy lifestyle, behavior modification and more.