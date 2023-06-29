If you're tired of fad diets that don't work and want a program that will give you long-lasting results, we can help you take the first step.

Our medically supervised weight management program can help you safely lose weight under a doctor's supervision. Our specially trained physicians will guide you throughout your weight loss journey, and will continue to support you long after you have reached the healthy weight you desire.

Our program at a glance

Our long-term, medically supervised weight loss program leads to healthy, lasting lifestyle changes.

Average weight loss for men is 3 to 5 pounds per week

Average weight loss for women is 2 to 4 pounds per week

Weekly interactive virtual meetings

Weekly education, individualized coaching and follow-up

Weekly physician telehealth visit

Personalized portal to log and track food, physical activity and weight

Supportive text messaging for added accountability

Program uses nutritionally balanced meal replacements: Robard entrees, shakes, bars and more

Program costs vary depending on insurance coverage and meal plan prescription

Take your first step

To find out more or attend a free program orientation, please call the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management at 858-505-1400 or register online.