We're here to help

At the Sharp Transfer Center, we're here to walk you through the process of transferring a patient to one of Sharp's four acute-care hospitals.

How to request a transfer

Medical professionals, such as case managers or physicians, may request a transfer to a Sharp hospital. Patients or patient representatives will need to work with the patient's physician to request a transfer.

Before initiating a patient transfer request, please be sure to have the following information available:

Patient's first and last name, date of birth and diagnosis

Patient's current location/unit

Patient type

Name of requesting facility, and the requested hospital service/specialty

Name of referring physician

Payor information

Reason for transfer

Name of destination facility

Bed type/level of care needed

Any isolation requests needed

Name and phone number of the person requesting the transfer

Our experienced nurses are on hand to process patient transfers to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Ready to request a transfer? Give us a call at 855-995-5005, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

ECMO request

Fill out the ECMO request form and fax to 858-303-9022. Faxed information must be accompanied with a phone call to the Transfer Center at 855-995-5005.

Next steps

After your request is submitted, our Sharp Transfer Center nurses will work closely with our multidisciplinary team to evaluate and process your request. Before a patient can be accepted, the Sharp accepting physician and the referring physician will discuss the details of the transfer to ensure transferred patients will arrive to the right bed, at the right time and with the right resources available to care for them.