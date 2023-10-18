Sharp Transfer Center
We're here to help
At the Sharp Transfer Center, we're here to walk you through the process of transferring a patient to one of Sharp's four acute-care hospitals.
How to request a transfer
Medical professionals, such as case managers or physicians, may request a transfer to a Sharp hospital. Patients or patient representatives will need to work with the patient's physician to request a transfer.
Before initiating a patient transfer request, please be sure to have the following information available:
Patient's first and last name, date of birth and diagnosis
Patient's current location/unit
Patient type
Name of requesting facility, and the requested hospital service/specialty
Name of referring physician
Payor information
Reason for transfer
Name of destination facility
Bed type/level of care needed
Any isolation requests needed
Name and phone number of the person requesting the transfer
Our experienced nurses are on hand to process patient transfers to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Ready to request a transfer? Give us a call at 855-995-5005, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
ECMO request
Fill out the ECMO request form and fax to 858-303-9022. Faxed information must be accompanied with a phone call to the Transfer Center at 855-995-5005.
Next steps
After your request is submitted, our Sharp Transfer Center nurses will work closely with our multidisciplinary team to evaluate and process your request. Before a patient can be accepted, the Sharp accepting physician and the referring physician will discuss the details of the transfer to ensure transferred patients will arrive to the right bed, at the right time and with the right resources available to care for them.