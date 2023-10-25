COVID-19 vaccinations for employees and providers
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (2023-2024 formula) will be available in EOHD at Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Grossmont and the Sharp Metro Campus on a walk-in basis, first-come, first-served. Sharp Coronado will have designated EOHD clinic hours for vaccine.
There will be a limited supply of vaccine to start, but we expect to be able to vaccinate all those who wish to be vaccinated. While the vaccine is highly recommended, it is not mandatory.
Please call ahead to verify vaccine availability. Plan for sufficient time (approximately 10 minutes) to complete registration and screening questions in MyTurn when you arrive. You must bring your health insurance information to register for the vaccine at the time of your visit. Your insurance will not be charged.
Sharp HealthCare COVID-19 vaccination locations
Sharp Grossmont (Brier Patch) – EOHD
9000 Wakarusa St., Building C
La Mesa, CA 91942
Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to noon, 1 to 4 pm, closed on holidays
619-740-4090
Sharp Metro Campus – Knollwood – EOHD
7944 Birmingham Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to noon, 1 to 4 pm, closed on holidays
858-939-4620
Sharp Corporate Office – EOHD
8695 Spectrum Center Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92123
Monday to Friday, 8 am to noon, 1 to 4:30 pm, closed on holidays
858-499-5259
Sharp Chula Vista – EOHD
750 Medical Center Court, Suite 3
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to noon, 1 to 4 pm, closed on holidays
619-502-4300