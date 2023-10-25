COVID-19 vaccinations for employees and providers

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (2023-2024 formula) will be available in EOHD at Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Grossmont and the Sharp Metro Campus on a walk-in basis, first-come, first-served. Sharp Coronado will have designated EOHD clinic hours for vaccine.

There will be a limited supply of vaccine to start, but we expect to be able to vaccinate all those who wish to be vaccinated. While the vaccine is highly recommended, it is not mandatory.

Please call ahead to verify vaccine availability. Plan for sufficient time (approximately 10 minutes) to complete registration and screening questions in MyTurn when you arrive. You must bring your health insurance information to register for the vaccine at the time of your visit. Your insurance will not be charged.

Sharp HealthCare COVID-19 vaccination locations