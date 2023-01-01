Contact Us
 
For Vendors

Vendors

At Sharp HealthCare, it is our mission to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that we do. Our goal is to offer quality care and programs that set community standards, exceed patients' expectations and are provided in a caring, convenient, cost-effective and accessible manner.

Registration for vendors.

We are committed to delivering the best in patient care. We recognize that vendors are an essential part of our supply chain, so we carefully select our vendors.

The Sharp HealthCare Vendor Certification Program is designed to streamline the collection and management of key information regarding the regulatory and compliance status as well as business operations of our vendors and suppliers.

Visit the Vendor Portal to learn more.

Through the Sharp HealthCare Vendor Certification Program, you can provide the information we need in order to:

  • Communicate our unique and most current business policies with you
  • Ensure we have the most accurate picture of your business, capabilities and contact information
  • Manage access to our facilities and patient care areas based on immunization, training and compliance status
  • Screen vendors and representatives against state and federal sanction lists

New vendor to Sharp?

If you are a new vendor, or if you have business-related questions, please contact System Supply Chain Services at 858-499-6590.

To register now, visit the Vendor Portal.

Contact Sharp HealthCare
Call us

Call 1-800-827-4277 or view our detailed phone directory.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

Email us

Please do not use this form to convey personal or medical information.

What's GDPR?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) governs the processing of personal information gathered from individuals while they are in the European Union (EU) and parts of the EEA (European Economic Area, which currently includes Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway).

We are sorry, but we are unable to process your price estimate if you live or are travelling within the EU or affiliated nations.

What's This?

Many surgery and procedure names sound similar. If possible, please provide the current procedure terminology (CPT) code, which can be found on the order from your doctor.

If you cannot provide the CPT code, please contact your doctor's office for the CPT or a detailed description of services.