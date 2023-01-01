At Sharp HealthCare, it is our mission to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that we do. Our goal is to offer quality care and programs that set community standards, exceed patients' expectations and are provided in a caring, convenient, cost-effective and accessible manner.

Registration for vendors.

We are committed to delivering the best in patient care. We recognize that vendors are an essential part of our supply chain, so we carefully select our vendors.

The Sharp HealthCare Vendor Certification Program is designed to streamline the collection and management of key information regarding the regulatory and compliance status as well as business operations of our vendors and suppliers.

Visit the Vendor Portal to learn more.

Through the Sharp HealthCare Vendor Certification Program, you can provide the information we need in order to:

Communicate our unique and most current business policies with you

Ensure we have the most accurate picture of your business, capabilities and contact information

Manage access to our facilities and patient care areas based on immunization, training and compliance status

Screen vendors and representatives against state and federal sanction lists

New vendor to Sharp?

If you are a new vendor, or if you have business-related questions, please contact System Supply Chain Services at 858-499-6590.

