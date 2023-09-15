Virtual care
What is virtual urgent care?
With virtual urgent care, you can receive care from the comfort of your home. You will meet with a board-certified doctor by video or phone who can address various symptoms and conditions. Or find other same-day options if you prefer to be seen in person.
Signing in to your Sharp account allows us to connect your medical records with your virtual urgent care visit, display doctor's notes and any follow up instructions.
What symptoms can be treated at a virtual urgent care visit?
You can be seen for a variety of conditions, including:
Allergies
Anxiety/stress
Cough, congestion or sore throat
Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting
Earache or eye discomfort
Minor cuts and burns
Mild headache
Rashes
Sprains and strains
Urinary issues in women
