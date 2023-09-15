Virtual care

Schedule a same-day appointment for a range of concerns and conditions.

Schedule a visit today

What is virtual urgent care?

With virtual urgent care, you can receive care from the comfort of your home. You will meet with a board-certified doctor by video or phone who can address various symptoms and conditions. Or find other same-day options if you prefer to be seen in person.

Learn more about virtual urgent care

About virtual urgent care

Cost and insurance

How to access care

Connecting through Sharp app

Signing in to your Sharp account allows us to connect your medical records with your virtual urgent care visit, display doctor's notes and any follow up instructions.

What symptoms can be treated at a virtual urgent care visit?

You can be seen for a variety of conditions, including:

  • Allergies

  • Anxiety/stress

  • Cough, congestion or sore throat

  • Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting

  • Earache or eye discomfort

  • Minor cuts and burns

  • Mild headache

  • Rashes

  • Sprains and strains

  • Urinary issues in women

Download the Sharp app

Get secure, personalized access to your Sharp account from wherever you are. Download the Sharp app to your mobile device to access upcoming appointments and to receive care today.

Apple StoreGoogle Play Store