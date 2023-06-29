Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
A moment of your time can change someone's lifetime
Sharp Chula Vista volunteers have been making a difference in the South Bay since 1966. Hundreds of adult and student volunteers contribute thousands of hours of service to our hospital and community each year through our Auxiliary.
Countless ways to give back
No matter your skills or interests, our diverse range of volunteer positions allows you to choose the best way to make your passions count.
What volunteering can do for you
In addition to helping others, meeting new people and making a significant impact in your community, the benefits of volunteering with us include:
Career exploration for high school students
Discounts at Sharp hospital pharmacies
$7 meal voucher while on duty
Leadership-building opportunities
Scholarship opportunities for college students
Inclusion in Sharp HealthCare social events
Use of hospital medical library
Become a volunteer today
To become a volunteer at Sharp Chula Vista or to learn more about our program, select from the options below.
High school students (junior volunteers)
Junior volunteer applications are open from Jan. 1 through March 14, 2024, and July 1 through Sept. 19, 2024. Check back during these dates to apply. If the application link is not active, we are not currently accepting applications.
Health requirements for Sharp Chula Vista volunteers
If accepted as a volunteer, you must complete the following requirements. More information will be provided at the orientation. No action is required at this time.
MMR vaccine (measles/mumps/rubella) documentation or titer
Varicella vaccine (chickenpox) documentation or titer
Pertussis vaccine (Tdap) documentation
COVID vaccination documentation or receive vaccine from Sharp HealthCare
Influenza vaccination documentation, sign declination or receive vaccine annually from Sharp HealthCare
TB testing: QFT blood draw administered by Sharp HealthCare or provide documentation of QFT within 90 days of your scheduled appointment
Learn about our Auxiliary
Established in 1966 to support Community Hospital of Chula Vista, the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Auxiliary is rich with history and local pride. As Community Hospital moved locations and ultimately became Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, one thing remained steadfast — the Auxiliary.
Comprised of South Bay community members ranging in age from 14 to over 100 years, our Auxiliary supports Sharp Chula Vista in three ways: through in-hospital volunteer service, community outreach and fundraising. Our fundraising efforts contribute to new build and growth, support special funding projects to enhance patient care, as well as provide educational scholarships to volunteers, employees and children of employees.
Today, all community members who become volunteers automatically become members of our Auxiliary. At our peak, we boast nearly 400 volunteers, providing upwards of 50,000 hours of service each year. Join us today and become part of something wonderful in our South Bay community.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Volunteer Services
Email scv.volunteers@sharp.com for information.
751 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911