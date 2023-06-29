Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

A moment of your time can change someone's lifetime

Sharp Chula Vista volunteers have been making a difference in the South Bay since 1966. Hundreds of adult and student volunteers contribute thousands of hours of service to our hospital and community each year through our Auxiliary.

Countless ways to give back

No matter your skills or interests, our diverse range of volunteer positions allows you to choose the best way to make your passions count.

Add warmth to someone's day Ambassador: greet and escort patients and visitors throughout the campus

Birch Patrick aide: assist residents with a variety of engaging activities

Patient activities: engage patients in arts and crafts, and offer magazines and word puzzles for diversion

Patient companion: make friendly visits to patients Provide valuable assistance Department aides: assist nursing staff and tend to needs of patients and family members in a variety of departments such as the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center, infusion center, surgery center and women's and infants' services

Clerical services: varies among hospital departments; clerical experience preferred

Runners: deliver medications from pharmacy, or supplies and equipment from central supply to departments

Shuttle driver: provide on-campus transportation to patients, staff and visitors Join our gift shop team Gift shops: customer service, cashiering and stocking in one of our two gift shops, contributing to the Auxiliary's valuable fundraising efforts Share your talents and experience Integrative therapy: Healing Touch, reiki, hand massage, aromatherapy

Knit/crochet circle: make handmade items for hospital patients

Mended Hearts: a program where former heart patients provide emotional support to our heart surgery patients

Music for healing: provide musical entertainment for patients and guests

Pet therapy: visit patients with your certified therapy dog Advance your education Open to current college students entering these fields: Clinical nutrition students gain insight while shadowing a clinical nutritionist

Physical therapy: pre-physical therapy students assist in the department (minimum of 200 hours)

Radiology: pre-radiology students observe and shadow radiologic technologists

What volunteering can do for you

In addition to helping others, meeting new people and making a significant impact in your community, the benefits of volunteering with us include:

Career exploration for high school students

Discounts at Sharp hospital pharmacies

$7 meal voucher while on duty

Leadership-building opportunities

Scholarship opportunities for college students

Inclusion in Sharp HealthCare social events

Use of hospital medical library

Become a volunteer today

To become a volunteer at Sharp Chula Vista or to learn more about our program, select from the options below.

Adults

College students (student volunteers)

High school students (junior volunteers) Junior volunteer applications are open from Jan. 1 through March 14, 2024, and July 1 through Sept. 19, 2024. Check back during these dates to apply. If the application link is not active, we are not currently accepting applications.



Health requirements for Sharp Chula Vista volunteers

If accepted as a volunteer, you must complete the following requirements. More information will be provided at the orientation. No action is required at this time.

MMR vaccine (measles/mumps/rubella) documentation or titer

Varicella vaccine (chickenpox) documentation or titer

Pertussis vaccine (Tdap) documentation

COVID vaccination documentation or receive vaccine from Sharp HealthCare

Influenza vaccination documentation, sign declination or receive vaccine annually from Sharp HealthCare

TB testing: QFT blood draw administered by Sharp HealthCare or provide documentation of QFT within 90 days of your scheduled appointment

Learn about our Auxiliary

Established in 1966 to support Community Hospital of Chula Vista, the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Auxiliary is rich with history and local pride. As Community Hospital moved locations and ultimately became Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, one thing remained steadfast — the Auxiliary.

Comprised of South Bay community members ranging in age from 14 to over 100 years, our Auxiliary supports Sharp Chula Vista in three ways: through in-hospital volunteer service, community outreach and fundraising. Our fundraising efforts contribute to new build and growth, support special funding projects to enhance patient care, as well as provide educational scholarships to volunteers, employees and children of employees.

Today, all community members who become volunteers automatically become members of our Auxiliary. At our peak, we boast nearly 400 volunteers, providing upwards of 50,000 hours of service each year. Join us today and become part of something wonderful in our South Bay community.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Volunteer Services

Email scv.volunteers@sharp.com for information.

619-502-3606

751 Medical Center Ct

Chula Vista, CA 91911

Get directions