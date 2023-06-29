Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Grossmont volunteers have been making a difference in East County since 1952. As one of the largest and most active hospital volunteer programs in California, more than 780 adult and student volunteers contribute more than 109,000 hours of service to our hospital and community each year.
Your gift of time can change a life
Our wide range of volunteer opportunities allows you to choose how you can make the greatest impact. Here are a few possibilities:
Assisting staff on patient floors and intensive care units
Greeting and escorting patients and visitors
Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary's gift shop and the Thrift Korral — a thrift shop and boutique in La Mesa
Helping raise funds to support hospital programs
On-campus shuttle for patients, visitors and employees
Providing music in the physical rehabilitation unit
Running errands for hospital departments
Visiting patients as "TLC volunteers" or with our Mended Hearts, pet therapy and clown therapy programs
Expand your own horizons
In addition to helping others, meeting new people and making a significant impact in your community, the benefits of volunteering with us include:
Career exploration and scholarship opportunities for high school students
Discounts at Sharp hospital pharmacies
Leadership-building opportunities
Use of campus medical libraries
To maintain the quality of our program, there are a few requirements you must meet to become a volunteer.
Commit to at least one shift per week or two per month for a year (physical therapy and occupational therapy students excluded)
Complete an annual TB test
Dedicate a minimum of one year of volunteer service
Participate in ongoing training
Purchase a uniform shirt for a nominal cost
Additional requirements for college students:
Must be at least 18 years old and attending college
Must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and submit an application essay (instructions provided in application)
Additional requirements for high school students:
Must be at least 14 years old and in high school*
Must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and complete written recommendation form (included in application) from school counselor
*Because of the 1-year commitment, we only accept applications from students in grades 9 through 11. If you are a high school senior, you are welcome to apply to our college or adult program once you have graduated high school.
We're thankful for your interest in the Sharp Grossmont Hospital volunteer team. To get started, download the appropriate form below:
Junior volunteer application (PDF) — Our junior volunteer high school program is currently full. We will continue to accept applications for spring 2024 consideration.
Fill out the application on screen, print it, sign it and send it to this address: Volunteer Services Sharp Grossmont Hospital PO Box 158 La Mesa, CA 91944
Become an adult or college student volunteer:
Submit your application
Attend an orientation
During orientation, schedule a 30-minute personal interview with the volunteer services staff to discuss placement options
Complete a TB test and health screening at Sharp Grossmont's Employee and Occupational Health Department
Attend a new volunteer general training
Receive training in your volunteer position
Become a junior volunteer:
Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary's mission is to promote and advance the welfare of Sharp Grossmont Hospital through fundraising, community outreach and support of the in-service volunteer program. All volunteers are members of the auxiliary.
Since its founding in 1952, the auxiliary has donated more than $3 million in support of various projects — including the Emergency and Critical Care Tower, all three Sharp HospiceCare homes, the East Tower family lounges and the Burr Heart & Vascular Center.
The Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary also supports the Thrift Korral Resale Boutique and the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Gift Shop.