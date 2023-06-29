Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Sharp Grossmont volunteers have been making a difference in East County since 1952. As one of the largest and most active hospital volunteer programs in California, more than 780 adult and student volunteers contribute more than 109,000 hours of service to our hospital and community each year.

Your gift of time can change a life

Our wide range of volunteer opportunities allows you to choose how you can make the greatest impact. Here are a few possibilities:

  • Assisting staff on patient floors and intensive care units

  • Greeting and escorting patients and visitors

  • Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary's gift shop and the Thrift Korral — a thrift shop and boutique in La Mesa

  • Helping raise funds to support hospital programs

  • On-campus shuttle for patients, visitors and employees

  • Providing music in the physical rehabilitation unit

  • Running errands for hospital departments

  • Visiting patients as "TLC volunteers" or with our Mended Hearts, pet therapy and clown therapy programs

Expand your own horizons

In addition to helping others, meeting new people and making a significant impact in your community, the benefits of volunteering with us include:

  • Career exploration and scholarship opportunities for high school students

  • Discounts at Sharp hospital pharmacies

  • Leadership-building opportunities

  • Use of campus medical libraries

Learn more

If you have questions, please send us an email or call our volunteer office at 619-740-4059. For specific information about junior volunteers (age 14 and up), call 619-740-4175.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Services

Junior Volunteers: 619-740-4175

619-740-4059

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942

Get directions