Volunteer opportunities at Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Sharp Grossmont volunteers have been making a difference in East County since 1952. As one of the largest and most active hospital volunteer programs in California, more than 780 adult and student volunteers contribute more than 109,000 hours of service to our hospital and community each year.

Your gift of time can change a life

Our wide range of volunteer opportunities allows you to choose how you can make the greatest impact. Here are a few possibilities:

Assisting staff on patient floors and intensive care units

Greeting and escorting patients and visitors

Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary's gift shop and the Thrift Korral — a thrift shop and boutique in La Mesa

Helping raise funds to support hospital programs

On-campus shuttle for patients, visitors and employees

Providing music in the physical rehabilitation unit

Running errands for hospital departments

Visiting patients as "TLC volunteers" or with our Mended Hearts, pet therapy and clown therapy programs

Expand your own horizons

In addition to helping others, meeting new people and making a significant impact in your community, the benefits of volunteering with us include:

Career exploration and scholarship opportunities for high school students

Discounts at Sharp hospital pharmacies

Leadership-building opportunities

Use of campus medical libraries

Review volunteer requirements To maintain the quality of our program, there are a few requirements you must meet to become a volunteer. Commit to at least one shift per week or two per month for a year (physical therapy and occupational therapy students excluded)

Complete an annual TB test

Dedicate a minimum of one year of volunteer service

Participate in ongoing training

Purchase a uniform shirt for a nominal cost Additional requirements for college students: Must be at least 18 years old and attending college

Must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and submit an application essay (instructions provided in application) Additional requirements for high school students: Must be at least 14 years old and in high school*

Must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and complete written recommendation form (included in application) from school counselor *Because of the 1-year commitment, we only accept applications from students in grades 9 through 11. If you are a high school senior, you are welcome to apply to our college or adult program once you have graduated high school. Become a volunteer today We're thankful for your interest in the Sharp Grossmont Hospital volunteer team. To get started, download the appropriate form below: Adult volunteer application (PDF)

College student volunteer application (PDF)

Junior volunteer application (PDF) — Our junior volunteer high school program is currently full. We will continue to accept applications for spring 2024 consideration. Fill out the application on screen, print it, sign it and send it to this address:

Volunteer Services

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

PO Box 158

La Mesa, CA 91944 Become an adult or college student volunteer: Submit your application

Attend an orientation

During orientation, schedule a 30-minute personal interview with the volunteer services staff to discuss placement options

Complete a TB test and health screening at Sharp Grossmont's Employee and Occupational Health Department

Attend a new volunteer general training

Receive training in your volunteer position Become a junior volunteer: Our junior volunteer high school program is currently full. We will continue to accept applications for spring 2024 consideration. Submit your application About the Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary's mission is to promote and advance the welfare of Sharp Grossmont Hospital through fundraising, community outreach and support of the in-service volunteer program. All volunteers are members of the auxiliary. Since its founding in 1952, the auxiliary has donated more than $3 million in support of various projects — including the Emergency and Critical Care Tower, all three Sharp HospiceCare homes, the East Tower family lounges and the Burr Heart & Vascular Center. The Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary also supports the Thrift Korral Resale Boutique and the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Gift Shop.

Learn more

If you have questions, please send us an email or call our volunteer office at 619-740-4059. For specific information about junior volunteers (age 14 and up), call 619-740-4175.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Volunteer Services

Junior Volunteers: 619-740-4175

619-740-4059

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942

Get directions