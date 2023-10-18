Sharp Women's Health Conference
An inspiring day of health, wellness and self-discovery — designed exclusively for women.
Celebrating women's health since 1990
Caring for our community is our top priority. And at the annual Sharp Women's Health Conference, we strive to empower you to improve your health and well-being and provide you with the tools to live a more balanced life. Hear from dynamic keynote speakers. Choose from more than 20 breakout sessions on health and lifestyle topics. Get pampered and attend free screenings/assessments. Enjoy breakfast, lunch, opportunity drawings and a fabulous gift bag.
Sharp Women's Health Conference highlights
Registration is now open
Saturday, April 20, 2024
7:30 am: Registration, breakfast, exhibits and screenings
8:30 am to 5 pm: Conference
Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina
1380 Harbor Island Drive
San Diego, CA 92101
