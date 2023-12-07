Conference agenda

7:30 to 8:15 am

Continental breakfast

Eventide Pavilion Patio



Exhibits and health screenings

Pacific Jewel Ballroom



8:30 to 9:40 am

Dance It Out®

Billy Blanks Jr.



Welcome message



Morning keynote speaker

Eventide Pavilion



9:45 to 10:15 am

Exhibits and health screenings

Pacific Jewel Ballroom



10:20 to 11:05 am

Morning breakout session one*



11:20 am to 12:05 pm

Morning breakout session two*



12:15 to 1:15 pm

Luncheon



Opportunity drawing†

Eventide Pavilion



1:20 to 1:55 pm

Exhibits and health screenings

Pacific Jewel Ballroom



2 to 2:45 pm

Afternoon breakout session three*



3 to 3:45 pm

Afternoon breakout session four*



4 to 5 pm

Afternoon keynote speaker



Opportunity drawing† and complete evaluations

Eventide Pavilion



* You may attend up to four breakout sessions or use the time to visit the exhibits and health screenings.



†Must be present to win.