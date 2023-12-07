2024 Women's Health Conference logo

Conference agenda

Find out what's happening at this year's event.

7:30 to 8:15 am
Continental breakfast
Eventide Pavilion Patio

Exhibits and health screenings
Pacific Jewel Ballroom

8:30 to 9:40 am
Dance It Out®
Billy Blanks Jr.

Welcome message

Morning keynote speaker
Eventide Pavilion

9:45 to 10:15 am
Exhibits and health screenings
Pacific Jewel Ballroom

10:20 to 11:05 am
Morning breakout session one*

11:20 am to 12:05 pm
Morning breakout session two*

12:15 to 1:15 pm
Luncheon

Opportunity drawing†
Eventide Pavilion

1:20 to 1:55 pm
Exhibits and health screenings
Pacific Jewel Ballroom

2 to 2:45 pm
Afternoon breakout session three*

3 to 3:45 pm
Afternoon breakout session four*

4 to 5 pm
Afternoon keynote speaker

Opportunity drawing† and complete evaluations
Eventide Pavilion

* You may attend up to four breakout sessions or use the time to visit the exhibits and health screenings.

†Must be present to win.