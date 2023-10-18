Sharp’s vision for a healthy environment

The health of the planet is integral to our health and quality of life. At Sharp HealthCare, we are committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Health care organizations have a significant impact on the environment — the availability of continuous care, building requirements for heat and humidity, supply chain needs, multiple waste streams, food use and more. Through our initiative called All Ways Green™, we continue to invest in innovative, socially responsible, sustainability projects and transform work practices to reduce our impact on the environment.

By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we support our core mission to improve health. Our commitment to the environment aligns with the vision of The Sharp Experience to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care. We aim to become the most sustainable health care system in the universe, and we start here in San Diego.

At Sharp, we continue to invest in building and lighting systems improvements to reduce energy and water use. We collaborate with vendors to limit packaging, increase recycle rates, and provide effective cleaning products that are healthier for the environment. We were the first health care system in San Diego to install electric vehicle chargers and plan to triple our footprint for EV charging. We were also the first system to compost food from our hospital kitchens. We take pride in our commitment to ensuring the food we purchase is locally sourced and organic, whenever possible.

Sharp has received many awards for our sustainability efforts — but we don’t do any of this for the accolades, we do it for our future. Learn about our sustainability efforts and how we measure their impact.

Sharp’s Environmental Health, Wellness and Sustainability Plan is organized around eight core topics:

Good health and well-being At Sharp, we encourage access to healthy lifestyle choices and practice responsible food purchasing, consumption and production through: On-site garden and farms to provide produce for food service and donations to food insecure communities

Patient, visitor and employee menus focused on Mediterranean and longevity-based diets

Community programs to end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition

Offer vegan and plant-based menu options in our cafeterias

Purchasing ingredients raised without antibiotics, are locally sourced and hormone-free

Using imperfect produce

Food composting and oil recycling Efficient energy As part of our goal to reduce CO2 emissions and energy consumption, we’ve implemented the following energy conservation initiatives: Electric vehicle charging stations

Lighting retrofits

Pipe insulations

Infrastructure control initiatives

Occupancy sensor installation

Energy audits

Elevator modernizations

Energy-efficient motor and pump replacements

Thermostat control software and temperature set-point projects Water conservation In an effort to conserve water, we have made the following changes to ensure our facilities are operating optimally: Installation of water reduction systems

Drought-tolerant landscaping

Electronic low-flow faucets

Mist eliminators

Filtered water dispensers to reduce plastic water bottles

Installation of water-efficient dishwashers and chemical dispensing systems

Regular rounding to identify leaks Green building and construction We support green and health hospital design and construction through: High-performance windows that allow for natural light and reduction of energy loss

High-efficiency LED lighting

Energy-efficient air and water systems

Locally sourced construction materials whenever possible

Approximately 90% of construction labor team members live in the region

Limiting job site noise and odors through careful selection of roofing and waterproofing products Waste minimization As an early adopter in the commitment to waste diversion, all Sharp facilities now divert more than 40 percent of waste through recycling, donating, composting, reprocessing and reusing programs. These efforts include: Use of recycled paper

Compositing

Lean Path partnership; reduce food production/waste

Recycling of construction debris, electronic and pharmaceutical waste

Partnership with Ssubi Is Hope, a nonprofit organization that collects donated, expired and unusable medical equipment to support a health center in rural Uganda

Systemwide single-waste stream recycling program

Surgical instrument reprocessing Sustainable purchasing We aim to buy safer and more sustainable products and materials such as: Recyclable curtains

Microfiber mobs

Post-consumer recycled packaging solutions

Energy-efficient kitchen and café appliances, chillers and motors Transportation Sharp has partnered with SANDAG, San Diego's primary transportation agency, to encourage employees to find commuter solutions such as ridesharing, alternate transportation and more. In addition, we offers our employees: Travel discounts on transportation

Commuter solutions resources

E-charging stations Safer chemicals We substitute harmful chemicals with safer alternatives such as: Green label cleaning products

High-filtration vacuum cleaners

Auto-scrubbing machines that only use water

Microfiber technology

Ultraviolet light disinfection

Highlights: Goals and progress

Sharp's energy initiatives have reduced the system's carbon footprint equal to the removal of almost 18,000 metric tons of CO2 each year

Our waste minimization efforts combined have resulted in more than 4.7 thousand tons of waste diverted from the landfill

Community partners and resources