Dr. Kim smiling and connecting with happy patient outside.

All Ways Green

At Sharp HealthCare, we are committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040. 

Sharp’s vision for a healthy environment

The health of the planet is integral to our health and quality of life. At Sharp HealthCare, we are committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Health care organizations have a significant impact on the environment — the availability of continuous care, building requirements for heat and humidity, supply chain needs, multiple waste streams, food use and more. Through our initiative called All Ways Green™, we continue to invest in innovative, socially responsible, sustainability projects and transform work practices to reduce our impact on the environment.

By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we support our core mission to improve health. Our commitment to the environment aligns with the vision of The Sharp Experience to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care. We aim to become the most sustainable health care system in the universe, and we start here in San Diego.

At Sharp, we continue to invest in building and lighting systems improvements to reduce energy and water use. We collaborate with vendors to limit packaging, increase recycle rates, and provide effective cleaning products that are healthier for the environment. We were the first health care system in San Diego to install electric vehicle chargers and plan to triple our footprint for EV charging. We were also the first system to compost food from our hospital kitchens. We take pride in our commitment to ensuring the food we purchase is locally sourced and organic, whenever possible.

Sharp has received many awards for our sustainability efforts — but we don’t do any of this for the accolades, we do it for our future. Learn about our sustainability efforts and how we measure their impact.

Sharp’s Environmental Health, Wellness and Sustainability Plan is organized around eight core topics:

Highlights: Goals and progress

  • Sharp's energy initiatives have reduced the system's carbon footprint equal to the removal of almost 18,000 metric tons of CO2 each year

  • Our waste minimization efforts combined have resulted in more than 4.7 thousand tons of waste diverted from the landfill

Community partners and resources

Read our All Ways Green stories