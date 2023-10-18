Our mission statement

At Sharp HealthCare, our mission is to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that we do. Our goal is to offer quality care and services that set community standards, exceed patients' expectations and are provided in a caring, convenient, cost-effective and accessible manner.

Our vision

We will transform the health care experience and be recognized as:

The best place to work

The best place to practice medicine, and

The best place to receive care

We will be known as an excellent community citizen embodying an organization of people working together to do the right thing every day to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. We will become the best health system in the universe.

Our values

At Sharp, our core values are integrity, caring, safety, innovation and excellence.