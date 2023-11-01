At Sharp HealthCare, we are on an exciting journey to improve our organization's culture. We call this culture "The Sharp Experience" because it encompasses all that we do. It involves enhancing the way we interact with and serve our patients and their families, our affiliated physicians and our colleagues.

Sharp is transforming the health care experience in San Diego, striving to be:

The best place to work — attracting highly skilled and passionate staff members who are focused on providing quality health care and building a culture of teamwork, recognition, celebration and professional and personal growth.

The best place to practice medicine — creating an environment in which physicians enjoy positive, collaborative relationships with nurses and other caregivers.

The best place to receive care — providing a new standard of service in the health care industry by employing service-oriented individuals who see it as their privilege to exceed the expectations of every patient by treating them with the utmost care, compassion and respect.

