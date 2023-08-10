Compassionate mental health care for kids
Learn how Sharp Mesa Vista can help.
Mental health care for children and teens
At Sharp Mesa Vista, we partner with you to create an individualized mental health treatment plan for your child. Our dedicated experts — including board-certified child psychiatrists, child psychologists, psychiatric nurses, recreation therapists and social workers — collaborate with your child to help them throughout their recovery journey.
Our programs
We offer behavioral and emotional health care to children (ages 6 to 12), teens (ages 13 to 17) and young adults (ages 18 to 26). Services include outpatient, inpatient and partial hospitalization programs. If you have questions, or would like to learn more about our programs, please call us at 858-836-8434.
Additional mental health resources
San Diego Network of Care is a comprehensive database of behavioral health services in San Diego County. Find local services such as individual therapy, support groups and hospital programs. Search by topic or keyword, and access resources and interactive tools to support your overall mental health.
The Access and Crisis Line at 1-888-724-7240 is available 24/7 for immediate assistance and can provide person-to-person access to County of San Diego Mental Health Services and Alcohol and Drug Services. Counselors who answer the line can also provide confidential and free-of-charge information regarding suicide prevention, crisis intervention, community resources, mental health referrals and alcohol and drug support services.
If your child is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 to connect with a mental health counselor 24/7.