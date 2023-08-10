Mental health care for children and teens

At Sharp Mesa Vista, we partner with you to create an individualized mental health treatment plan for your child. Our dedicated experts — including board-certified child psychiatrists, child psychologists, psychiatric nurses, recreation therapists and social workers — collaborate with your child to help them throughout their recovery journey.

Our programs

We offer behavioral and emotional health care to children (ages 6 to 12), teens (ages 13 to 17) and young adults (ages 18 to 26). Services include outpatient, inpatient and partial hospitalization programs. If you have questions, or would like to learn more about our programs, please call us at 858-836-8434.