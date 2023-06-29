When does drinking become a problem?
It’s important to know the effects of excessive alcohol use and how to find help when drinking goes from simply social to excessive.
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital offers hope, support and professional expertise through programs specifically designed for young people — and their families — who are facing significant challenges.
Our licensed professional staff is dedicated to providing compassionate care and treatment to children and teens experiencing serious behavioral and emotional problems, including self-harm, aggression, depression and suicide.
We will partner with you and your family to create a comprehensive and intensive treatment plan that works best for your family's needs. Our experienced team includes board-certified child psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, child psychologists, recreation therapists, certified special education instructors and specially trained mental health workers.
With a strong reputation for success, we are recognized as the hospital of choice for many managed care organizations, including TriCare.
We offer both inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment programs to empower our patients to reach their fullest potential.
Inpatient programs include treatment for depression, anxiety, challenges with family or school, substance abuse and some developmental disabilities such as autism spectrum disorders.
Our specialized outpatient services include:
Adolescent programming
Treatment for adolescents ages 12 to 17 with emotional or behavioral problems, school problems, family problems, alcohol and substance abuse, as well as support for transgender and LGBTQIA youth.
Children's programming
Treatment for children ages 6 to 12 with significant behavioral and emotional problems.
Cognitive behavioral group therapy
Effective, empowering therapy for teens, grades 7 through 12, struggling with emotional and behavioral issues. Our after-school cognitive behavioral therapy program provides a structured and supportive environment for learning healthier ways to cope with the stresses and difficulties many adolescents face.
Partial hospitalization
Partial hospitalization provides treatment for young people following a hospital stay, as an alternative to hospitalization, or as a step up from outpatient treatment.
Substance use outpatient treatment "Changes Program"
Our Changes Program is comprehensive dual-diagnosis treatment program to help adolescents, ages 13 to 18, who are struggling with chemical dependency. This after-school program provides a supportive and therapeutic environment where teens can develop and maintain a sober and drug-free lifestyle.
Transitional age youth program
Unique treatment program for young adults between ages 18 and 26.
To learn more about our inpatient or outpatient child and teen mental health programs, please call 858-836-8434.
Dr. Kelsey Bradshaw, clinical psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista, offers parents and guardians ways to help children and teens manage their back-to-school stress and anxiety. He also discusses depression and anxiety in children and teens and provides tools for support.
