Caring for at-risk children, teens and their families — one day at a time

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital offers hope, support and professional expertise through programs specifically designed for young people — and their families — who are facing significant challenges.

Our licensed professional staff is dedicated to providing compassionate care and treatment to children and teens experiencing serious behavioral and emotional problems, including self-harm, aggression, depression and suicide.

Guiding you on the path to wellness

We will partner with you and your family to create a comprehensive and intensive treatment plan that works best for your family's needs. Our experienced team includes board-certified child psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, child psychologists, recreation therapists, certified special education instructors and specially trained mental health workers.

With a strong reputation for success, we are recognized as the hospital of choice for many managed care organizations, including TriCare.