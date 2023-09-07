Substance use navigators vital in ending the opioid epidemic
At each of Sharp’s four acute care hospitals, a substance use navigator provides support and treatment options for individuals with substance use disorders.
Learn how we can help.
How are you feeling, really? Check in on your mental health by using the Mental Health Continuum chart. This tool can help you easily identify the current state of your mental well-being. Use the chart daily to determine what kind of assistance you may need.
As San Diego's most comprehensive not-for-profit behavioral health care provider, we offer a variety of services for individuals of all ages experiencing significant mental health challenges. We can help you find the right program for you or a loved one.
If you're looking for marriage, family or individual therapy, start by contacting your health plan. They can provide you with a complete list of mental health experts who fit your needs and accept your insurance.
Sharp McDonald Center assists those battling addiction and actively strives to prevent overdoses.