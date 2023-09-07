San Diego Network of Care is a comprehensive database of behavioral health services in San Diego County. Find local services such as individual therapy, support groups and hospital programs. Search by topic or keyword, and access resources and interactive tools to support your overall mental health.

The Access and Crisis Line at 1-888-724-7240 is available 24/7 for immediate assistance and can provide person-to-person access to County of San Diego Mental Health Services and Alcohol and Drug Services. Counselors who answer the line can also provide confidential and free-of-charge information regarding suicide prevention, crisis intervention, community resources, mental health referrals and alcohol and drug support services.