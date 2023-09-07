Mother and daughter smiling and enjoying a walk together outdoors.

Specialized mental health care from Sharp

Taking care of your mental health is essential

How are you feeling, really? Check in on your mental health by using the Mental Health Continuum chart. This tool can help you easily identify the current state of your mental well-being. Use the chart daily to determine what kind of assistance you may need.

Advanced, effective mental health services

As San Diego's most comprehensive not-for-profit behavioral health care provider, we offer a variety of services for individuals of all ages experiencing significant mental health challenges. We can help you find the right program for you or a loved one.

If you're looking for marriage, family or individual therapy, start by contacting your health plan. They can provide you with a complete list of mental health experts who fit your needs and accept your insurance.

Read our mental health stories

