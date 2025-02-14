You're invited to our community open house

Date: Saturday, March 29

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Location: Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, 5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942

You’re invited to be among the first to go behind the scenes at the new Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience.



Come experience San Diego County’s first comprehensive center for patients needing advanced brain and spine care before it opens to the public.

Meet the doctors and staff delivering world-class care to our region

Enjoy exclusive tours and interactive exhibits

Giveaways, music, refreshments and more

Our new state-of-the-art facility will offer coordinated care and specialized treatments for patients with complex neurological conditions, including innovative procedures available nowhere else in the region — all within one integrated location.

Registration is not required for this event. Parking is free and available in Parking Structure 2, conveniently located next to the hospital.