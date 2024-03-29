A world-class destination for advanced brain and spine care in San Diego

When the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience opens in 2025, it will be San Diego’s first comprehensive center for patients needing advanced neurosurgical, neurological and spine care.

For patients affected by stroke, brain and spine tumors, movement disorders, spinal injuries, epilepsy and other neurological conditions, the neuroscience hospital will offer multidisciplinary, all-inclusive care, as well as general neurological diagnosis and treatment.

Comprehensive services in a state-of-the-art facility

Housed in a new, modern pavilion in the heart of the Sharp Grossmont campus, the $58 million facility will be home to many features, including:

16-bed progressive care unit (Neuro-PCU)

16-bed intensive care unit (Neuro-ICU)

18-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit

Physical therapy and occupational therapy gymnasium

Epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU) equipped with stereo electroencephalography (SEEG) designed to provide advanced epilepsy care

Dedicated neuro-ophthalmology clinic equipped with the latest technology, including virtual reality based ocular testing

The addition of the neuroscience hospital will also build on Sharp Grossmont’s national ranking as an accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest designation given by The Joint Commission in Association with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

Redefining the future of medicine

As Sharp looks to the future and continues delivering on its promise to provide high-quality, compassionate care throughout the county, the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience is an important next step in our journey to transform the health care experience for generations to come.

Take a tour of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience

The neuroscience hospital will offer specialists that work together to treat the whole patient, through services such as physical rehabilitation, speech and swallow therapies, intensive care, and more.