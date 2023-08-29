Female pelvic health

Many women suffer silently with pelvic disorders that can cause pain, frequent trips to the bathroom and other uncomfortable symptoms that may impact a woman's quality of life.

These conditions may become more common as you age. However, pelvic floor disorders are not a normal part of aging, nor do you have to live with the symptoms. At Sharp, we offer a range of nonsurgical and surgical treatment options that can help.

Certain risk factors may contribute to pelvic disorders, including:

Pregnancy and childbirth

Obesity

Prior pelvic surgery

Treating pelvic disorders

At Sharp, our team of pelvic health specialists provide the very best in female pelvic disorder treatments, individualized to your needs.

We offer advanced nonsurgical treatment options including physical rehabilitation, medications, injections and nerve stimulation, depending on the pelvic floor disorder.

When medication and noninvasive procedures are unable to relieve symptoms, we offer minimally invasive robotic surgery. This state-of-the-art technology gives our patients the option of quick treatments and faster recoveries.

What is bladder and bowel incontinence? These are common conditions that can occur as women age. Younger women may also suffer from these conditions, especially if they have had vaginal childbirths. The lower urinary system consists of the ureters, the bladder and the urethra. Strain from pregnancy, chronic cough, constipation, along with other disorders, can weaken the muscles of the pelvic floor, lead to urinary leakage, and impact the body's ability to hold in urine. People can also have urine leakage or frequent urge to urinate as a result of stroke, head injury, childbirth, aging and other disorders that affect nerve function. When nerves and muscles are not working properly, it can result in an incontinence condition such as overactive bladder and neurogenic bladder. What is pelvic organ prolapse? Prolapse is the "falling" of any pelvic floor organ, like the bladder, uterus or bowel. It occurs when the connective tissue or muscles are too weak to hold the organs in place. This is a very common problem for women as they age, or in younger women, particularly after childbirth. Uterine prolapse (when the uterus "falls") always involves some degree of vaginal wall prolapse. Women with prolapse often have a sense of heaviness in the vagina or pelvis. They may not notice a bulge at or beyond the opening of the vagina. It may feel like they are sitting on a ball. This may be more pronounced after standing for long periods of time, and the pressure may reduce on its own when lying down at night.

