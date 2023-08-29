Female pelvic health

Sign up now
Advanced Treatments for Pelvic Pain and Incontinence
Learn more about the treatment options for common pelvic disorders at this physician-led webinar.
Discover the latest options at our free webinar.
Many women suffer silently with pelvic disorders that can cause pain, frequent trips to the bathroom and other uncomfortable symptoms that may impact a woman's quality of life.
These conditions may become more common as you age. However, pelvic floor disorders are not a normal part of aging, nor do you have to live with the symptoms. At Sharp, we offer a range of nonsurgical and surgical treatment options that can help.
Certain risk factors may contribute to pelvic disorders, including:
Pregnancy and childbirth
Obesity
Prior pelvic surgery
At Sharp, our team of pelvic health specialists provide the very best in female pelvic disorder treatments, individualized to your needs.
We offer advanced nonsurgical treatment options including physical rehabilitation, medications, injections and nerve stimulation, depending on the pelvic floor disorder.
When medication and noninvasive procedures are unable to relieve symptoms, we offer minimally invasive robotic surgery. This state-of-the-art technology gives our patients the option of quick treatments and faster recoveries.
