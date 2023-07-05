Gynecology and pelvic health

Women's health classes
Classes and support groups focusing on women's health issues.
A woman's health care needs change throughout her lifetime — and we’re here to ensure the very best in treatments, technology and personalized care through all of it.
At Sharp, our multidisciplinary teams of doctors have special training and expertise to treat various types of gynecologic health conditions.
Abnormal pelvic bleeding (menorrhagia)
Cervical dysplasia
Fecal incontinence
Infertility
Menopause
Nocturia
Overactive bladder
Urinary incontinence
Vaginal fistulas
Our women's services change lives every single day. When it comes to treatment, expect a plan catered to your needs and lifestyle.
We offer women’s health services across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.