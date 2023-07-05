Gynecology and pelvic health

Many women suffer silently with pelvic disorders that can cause pain, frequent trips to the bathroom and other uncomfortable symptoms. The ligaments, muscles and connective tissue in the pelvic floor play an important role in helping support different organs such as the uterus, bladder, vagina, rectum and the bowels.

Pelvic floor disorders occur as a result of weakening of muscles or tears in the ligaments of the pelvis, and can be due to a multitude of reasons, such as:

Childbirth

Chronic disease

Family members with pelvic floor disorders

Menopause

Obesity

Prior pelvic surgery

Repeated heavy lifting

Tobacco use

The signs of female pelvic disorders vary. Symptoms may be mild, like a sensation of pressure in the pelvic area, or severe, like the feeling of a large ball coming out of the vagina.

However, there are ways these symptoms can be relieved. Pelvic health doctors offer a range of treatment options that can help.