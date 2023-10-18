Breast cancer treatment

Exceptional care, close to home

At Sharp, we recognize that treating breast cancer requires more than just medicine. It also takes state-of-the-art technology, incredible skill and compassionate care — for you and your family.

At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, fellowship-trained cancer specialists including oncologists and surgeons have the expertise to diagnose and treat common and rare breast tumors. Patients also have access to the latest clinical trials.

With our unwavering commitment to excellent outcomes and personalized care, our clinical team will ensure you get the care and support you need, close to home.

Take the first step

ctaBackgroundBlock is undefined in rendererMap

Breast cancer treatment designed uniquely for you

Sharp utilizes state-of-the-art equipment for diagnostics and treatment, including:

Chemotherapy — Medication that flows through the whole body and works by targeting fast-growing cancer cells.

Radiation therapy — Radiation that targets cancerous tumors while protecting surrounding healthy tissue.

Accelerated partial breast irradiation — A form of radiation that gives a larger dose of radiation over a shorter time to only part of the breast where the cancer was, rather than the entire breast.

Deep inspiration breath hold — Provides left-sided breast cancer patients maximum cardiac protection during treatment.

Brachytherapy — An advanced treatment for breast cancer that involves placing a device containing radiative seeds into the breast tissue near the cancer site.

Surgery — We offer minimally invasive surgery, resulting in faster recovery and better outcomes, as well as the latest surgical techniques, including autologous tissue reconstruction (DIEP flaps), nipple-sparing, and skin-sparing mastectomies with implant-based reconstruction.

At Sharp, patients also have access to free support groups in English and Spanish, integrative therapies such as guided imagery and therapeutic touch, lymphedema therapy, and comprehensive support and education.

Our team

Our highly skilled team of experts includes the following medical specialists:

Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy

Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy

Surgeons who specialize in breast surgery

Plastic and reconstructive surgeons

Dedicated patient navigators

Registered dietitian nutritionists

Licensed social workers to help patients cope with pain, illness and stress

Genetic counselors to help determine cancer risk

The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare

Sharp offers breast cancer treatment at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.

Find a breast cancer specialist today.

To find a Sharp-affiliated doctor who specializes in breast cancer treatment, search for cancer specialists or call 1-800-827-4277, Monday through Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm.