Minimally Invasive Surgery for Endometriosis

If you are suffering from endometriosis and considering surgery, we may be able to help. At Sharp, we offer a variety of minimally invasive procedures for endometriosis that can safely treat your condition and swiftly get you back to living the vibrant life you deserve.

Benefits of minimally invasive surgery.

Compared to traditional "open" surgery, the benefits of minimally invasive surgery may include:

Significantly less pain

Fewer complications

Less blood loss

Less risk of infections

Less scarring

Shorter recovery time

Quicker return to normal activities

What is endometriosis?

Women who have endometriosis develop endometrial tissue outside of the uterus (tissue that is normally inside the uterus). The tissue still responds to the regular hormonal cycle of the female body by building up and breaking down with the menstrual cycle, resulting in internal bleeding, inflammation, cysts and scar tissue. The endometriosis scar tissue may also cause blockage in the pelvic area and organs, resulting in infertility or difficulty getting pregnant.

Endometriosis symptoms.

The most common endometriosis symptoms are:

Abnormal or heavy menstrual flow

Cramps and menstrual pain

Gastrointestinal problems (diarrhea, constipation or nausea)

Infertility or difficulty getting pregnant

Pain during sexual intercourse

Painful bowel movements during menstrual periods

Painful urination during menstrual periods

Pelvic pain

Uterine fibroids can cause symptoms that are similar to endometriosis

Our minimally invasive procedures for endometriosis.

Endometrial ablation

Endometrial ablation is a procedure that provides a solution to heavy periods by removing the endometrium — the inner lining of the uterus. This is a treatment best suited for women prior to menopause who experience heavy menstrual bleeding and who do not plan to have children in the future. The procedure generally does not require a hospital stay.

Laparoscopy

A laparoscope, used in laparoscopy procedures, consists of a long, slender lens with a miniature camera attached to it. The laparoscope is most often inserted through the bellybutton since it provides the shortest distance from the skin to the inside of the abdomen and will easily hide the scar. Two to three additional small incisions allow for insertion of other delicate surgical instruments, which provide the surgeon with dexterity, precision and control.

Robotic surgery

Robotic-assisted surgery for endometriosis is especially promising for women who would like to have children in the future. Robotic surgery uses state-of-the-art technology that allows the surgeon's hand movements to translate into extremely precise movements within the operative site. The magnified, three-dimensional view and tiny robotic instruments enhance the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures through small incisions.

