Live your life in optimal health

At the Sewall Healthy Living Center, we encourage you to grow in all the ways that have meaning for you. With our state-of-the-art gym, supportive group fitness classes and customized personal training and nutrition services, you can strengthen your body and revitalize your life.

Our state-of-the-art fitness center is waiting for you

Exercise at your own pace with our treadmills, elliptical machines, recumbent bikes, rowers, weight-training machines and free weights.

Everyone is welcome, and most equipment is designed to be accessible for adults of all ages and abilities, including those with physical impairments.

Monthly membership: $45

Annual membership: $384

No registration fees.

Call us at 619-522-3798 to schedule your orientation today.

Get in shape together with our group fitness classes

Feel confident as you exercise under the guidance of our certified fitness instructors in a supportive group environment. We welcome all body types and fitness levels — the exercises can be modified to your individual needs.

We offer a variety of classes — from yoga and qigong to tai chi and cardio circuit — to help you strengthen your body and mind, and to find peace in meditation and restorative movement.

Check out our group fitness class schedule or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) to book your class. Class registration is required.

Single class: $8

Personal training customized to you

Improve your flexibility, strength, cardiovascular conditioning, coordination and balance with personalized, one-on-one training sessions from a certified fitness instructor.

Two 25-minute sessions or one 50-minute session: $50

6 sessions: $270 ($45/session)

12 sessions: $510 ($42.50/session)

Call us at 619-522-3798 to schedule a free consultation with a personal trainer.

Meet your health goals with our help

Whatever your health and fitness goals, it helps to have an expert in your corner. Registered dietitians and certified personal trainers will develop a personalized nutrition and fitness program that fits your unique lifestyle.

2-hour session: $185

For more information or to schedule a consultation, give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).

Members must be 15 years of age or older.