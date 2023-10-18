Manage Your Health Care Online

At Sharp, we understand that you're busy and you may have little time left in your day to take care of your health. That's why we offer FollowMyHealth®, a patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc., and provided by Sharp as a service for patients. It's a secure, personal and easy way to send messages to your doctor's office, schedule appointments, check test results and more.

If you'd like the convenience of managing your health care online, start by choosing a doctor who participates in FollowMyHealth. We'll help you set up your account during your first appointment.

Online appointment scheduling

We want to make it easy to get the care you need. With FollowMyHealth, you can quickly schedule a doctor's appointment online. And because we know things come up, you can cancel appointments online, too.

Online messaging

When your days are packed with to-dos, there is no time for phone tag. Whether you have a question that you forgot to ask during a recent appointment or want to know if you should make an appointment for a health concern, FollowMyHealth makes it easy to send secure messages to your doctor's office.