Pay online

For health care services provided February 2024 or earlier, sign in to your Sharp Account. Don't have a Sharp Account? Learn how to create one now. If you prefer not to create an account, you can still pay your bill online by using our one-time payment form . SharpCare Medical Group patients can use this form to make online payments. You can pay by credit or debit card or by check. You will need to provide your personal information and the invoice or visit number from your paper statement for each payment. You can also use this form to pay a bill for another person.

For health care services provided March 2024 or later, sign in to Sharp using the Sharp app. Don’t have the app? Download it now . If you prefer not to download the app, you can still pay your bill online and pay as a guest .

Make payments and pay all your invoices by credit card, debit card or via your checking account in one transaction. You will also be able to save your preferred payment method for future use.

Pay by phone

To pay by credit card over the phone, please call Patient Financial Services:

Pay in person

For health care services provided March 2024 or later, check, cashier's check, money order and major credits cards are accepted at all Sharp HealthCare hospital and clinic locations. Cash is accepted at hospitals only.

Pay by mail

You may mail your payment to the address listed on your statement.