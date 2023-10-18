Why Choose Gastric Bypass Surgery?

A path to a better life.

If you are significantly overweight and have been unable to achieve effective weight loss through diet and exercise programs alone, Sharp's Roux-en-Y laparoscopic gastric bypass surgery may be a choice that works for you.

Take the first step.

If your weight has become a health problem, don't struggle alone. We can help restore a stronger, healthier you.

We are here to help.

Sharp HealthCare's weight-loss surgery program has been helping people lose weight since 2001. Our highly trained surgical team performs Roux-en-Y laparoscopic gastric bypass surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Coronado Hospital. If you are ready to learn more about weight-loss surgery, attend one of our free educational webinars offered by Sharp Memorial and Sharp Coronado.

How it works.

At Sharp, Roux-en-Y surgery is performed using laparoscopic techniques. The surgeon makes five to six small incisions and inserts a small camera (also called a scope) into the abdomen through an incision. Compared with the traditional "open" gastric bypass, the laparoscopic technique can lead to a shorter hospital stay and a quicker recovery. While not everyone is eligible for laparoscopic gastric bypass, your surgeon will recommend the best surgical option for you.

Is gastric bypass right for you?

You are an ideal candidate for gastric bypass surgery if:

You are a man 100 pounds over your ideal body weight or woman 80 pounds over your ideal body weight

Your body mass index (BMI) is greater than 40

Your BMI is between 35 and 40 and you have another condition such as obesity-related Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea or heart disease

As with all surgical procedures, there are advantages and disadvantages. At Sharp, we believe it's important you are aware of both.

Advantages of gastric bypass include:

Decreased hunger hormone (ghrelin)

Increased metabolism

Lose up to 70 percent of excess weight

Reversible

Disadvantages of gastric bypass include:

Risk of blood clots

Can cause "dumping syndrome" (food in the stomach moves to the intestines quickly, causing nausea, sweating, fainting, weakness and/or diarrhea)

Ulcers

Get started now.

Make an educated and informed decision about weight-loss surgery by attending one of our free educational webinars offered by Sharp Coronado or Sharp Memorial. You will learn everything you need to know about bariatric surgery including program requirements, risks, potential complications, benefits as well as other treatment options. We also recommend you attend one of our monthly support groups to talk with and ask questions of other bariatric patients.

To register for a free educational webinar, sign up online at Sharp Coronado Hospital or Sharp Memorial Hospital, or call 1-888-453-7072, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm to sign up by phone.

You can also learn more about the Roux-en-Y procedure by reading frequently asked questions about gastric bypass surgery.