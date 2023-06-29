Doctor pointing to a tablet while consulting with smiling patient.

Gastric bypass surgery

At Sharp, we know that losing weight can be a struggle. If you've tried every diet and exercise program out there and still aren't able to lose weight, laparoscopic gastric bypass may be an option for you.

Our expert teams at Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Coronado Hospital are here to help you reach your weight loss goals and support your lifelong health.

Are you a candidate for gastric bypass surgery?

Laparoscopic gastric bypass surgery may be a good option for you if:

  • You are a man 100 pounds over your ideal body weight or a woman 80 pounds over your ideal body weight

  • You have a body mass index (BMI) greater than 40

  • You have a BMI between 35 and 40 and have another condition such as obesity-related Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea or heart disease

How the laparoscopic gastric bypass procedure works

Roux-en-Y laparoscopic gastric bypass is a procedure that alters the process of digestion so you feel fuller faster. The surgery is performed through small abdominal incisions, which results in less pain and a quicker recovery.

During this procedure the surgeon staples the stomach to create a small pouch that will hold less food, and then shapes a portion of the small intestine into a "Y." The "Y" portion is then connected to the stomach pouch so when food is being digested it travels directly into the lower part of the small intestine. The pouch will hold only about one ounce of food or less, which causes a feeling of fullness after just a few bites.

Advantages and disadvantages of gastric bypass

As with all surgical procedures, there are advantages and disadvantages. At Sharp, we believe it's important you are aware of both.

Advantages of gastric bypass

  • Decreased hunger hormone (ghrelin)

  • Increased metabolism

  • Lose up to 70 percent of excess weight

  • Reversible

Disadvantages of gastric bypass

  • Risk of blood clots

  • Can cause "dumping syndrome" (food in the stomach moves to the intestines quickly, causing nausea, sweating, fainting, weakness and/or diarrhea)

  • Ulcers

Is weight-loss surgery right for you?

Make an educated and informed decision about weight loss surgery by attending one of our free educational seminars offered by Sharp Coronado Hospital or Sharp Memorial Hospital. You will learn everything you need to know about gastric bypass surgery, including program requirements and other treatment options.

We also recommend you attend one of our monthly support groups to talk with and ask questions of other weight loss surgery patients.

Frequently asked questions

If you aren't sure if weight loss surgery is right for you or you don't meet the requirements, but are still interested in losing weight, learn more about our personalized weight loss programs.