Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic is open to San Diegans with immediate medical needs. For everyday illnesses and minor injuries our care clinic can be a quicker, less expensive alternative to an emergency room visit.

We’re open daily from 8 am to 8 pm. We are closed on holidays. While walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed, we offer online scheduling if you’d like to reserve a time in advance.

How to find us.

We're conveniently located next to the Sharp Grossmont Hospital campus, with parking right next to the care clinic. There is a nominal parking fee during daytime hours, and no charge after 5 pm.

Conditions we treat.

Visit the Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic for:

  • Broken bones (with no obvious deformity)

  • Eye, ear or skin infections

  • Headaches (atypical)

  • Minor illnesses, such as sore throat, cough, earaches, flu or minor fevers

  • Minor burns or cuts

  • Strains and sprains

  • Urinary tract infections

  • Vomiting or diarrhea

Laboratory and radiology services are located just steps away at Sharp Grossmont Hospital Medical Terrace, and a pharmacy is available right on site.

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and our care teams safe:

  • Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

  • Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

  • Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

  • Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

  • Visitor limitations

  • Masking and other personal protective equipment use

Learn more.

To learn more, give us a call at 619-740-5724 or schedule your appointment online.

Sharp works with many health plans and insurance companies, and your coverage may vary depending on your plan.

Our staff will provide care at the most affordable option to you. Additional costs may include follow-up care, emergency room care, prescriptions and some diagnostic tests.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic

619-740-5724

8851 Center Drive, Suite 600
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions

Open daily: 8 am to 8 pm