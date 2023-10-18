Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic is open to San Diegans with immediate medical needs. For everyday illnesses and minor injuries our care clinic can be a quicker, less expensive alternative to an emergency room visit.

We’re open daily from 8 am to 8 pm. We are closed on holidays. While walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed, we offer online scheduling if you’d like to reserve a time in advance.

How to find us.

We're conveniently located next to the Sharp Grossmont Hospital campus, with parking right next to the care clinic. There is a nominal parking fee during daytime hours, and no charge after 5 pm.

Conditions we treat.

Visit the Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic for:

Broken bones (with no obvious deformity)

Eye, ear or skin infections

Headaches (atypical)

Minor illnesses, such as sore throat, cough, earaches, flu or minor fevers

Minor burns or cuts

Strains and sprains

Urinary tract infections

Vomiting or diarrhea

Laboratory and radiology services are located just steps away at Sharp Grossmont Hospital Medical Terrace, and a pharmacy is available right on site.

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and our care teams safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

Learn more.

To learn more, give us a call at 619-740-5724 or schedule your appointment online.

Sharp works with many health plans and insurance companies, and your coverage may vary depending on your plan.

Our staff will provide care at the most affordable option to you. Additional costs may include follow-up care, emergency room care, prescriptions and some diagnostic tests.

Important information for Sharp Rees-Stealy patients If you're a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient, please do not seek care at the Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic and instead choose one of the following options for your care. Call your primary care doctor at 858-499-2600 during office hours for an appointment or for help from the clinical care team.

Call Sharp Nurse Connection® after hours or on weekends at 1-800-767-4277 for primary care medical advice. Or, call 858-499-2600 to be connected to the on-call primary care doctor for medical advice.

Call 858-499-2600 after hours or on weekends to speak to a specialist the patient is currently seeing.

Visit one of the five Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care locations after hours, on weekends and on holidays. If you're unsure which facilities you may use through your health insurance plan, please contact your health insurance provider.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic

619-740-5724

8851 Center Drive, Suite 600

La Mesa, CA 91942

Get directions

Open daily: 8 am to 8 pm