Heart Transplant Center at Sharp Memorial

Home of the first heart transplant surgery in San Diego.

If you're in need of a heart transplant, you'll be in the best of hands at Sharp. Our Heart Transplant Program at Sharp Memorial Hospital is recognized as one of the premier programs in Southern California and the nation.

Find out more.

For more information about our Heart Transplant Center and the services we offer, please call us at 858-939-3831, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 3 pm. After hours, please call 858-939-3400 and ask to speak to the on-call heart transplant coordinator who is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and our care teams safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Free delivery and curbside pickup at Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

Cardiac care the way it should be.

At Sharp, we're proud to lead the charge in heart care. It's part of our history. We've pioneered many new cardiac technologies, including the first open-heart surgery, first heart transplant and first cardiac catheterization in San Diego. A robust team of internationally renowned heart specialists — including cardiac surgeons, nurses and board-certified pulmonologists — is committed to your care from before surgery through rehabilitation and recovery at home. We are here to help you face whatever comes your way. It's the care you need, when you need it.

How to become a heart transplant patient.

To become a prospective heart transplant patient, you will need to be evaluated to determine transplant candidacy. To learn more, read answers to our frequently asked questions about heart transplant.

Attend our free heart transplant support group.

In this free monthly heart transplant support group, you and your loved ones will have the opportunity to see and interact with other patients who are waiting for, or who have already had, heart transplant surgery. The group is led by a social worker and nurse practitioner who are available to answer any questions.

Learn more about heart transplant surgery at Sharp.

For more information about Sharp Memorial's Heart Transplant Program, please complete our contact us form and a cardiac specialist will contact you directly.