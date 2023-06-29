Home of the first heart transplant surgery in San Diego

At Sharp Memorial Hospital, we are proud to have pioneered the first heart transplant surgery in San Diego — and each day since, we've been privileged to support that legacy with every patient we've been honored to serve.

Since 1985, we have performed more than 500 heart transplants. For our patients who need a treatment alternative or whose hearts need time to gain strength before transplant, we offer advanced mechanical circulatory support devices that provide lifesaving help.

A team of experts to coordinate your care

It takes an entire team of experts to provide quality medical care for each of our heart transplant patients. Caregivers in the fields of cardiology, advanced heart failure, surgery, nursing, social work, nutrition and finance work in partnership with patients and their loved ones to provide compassionate, individualized care.

Become a heart transplant patient

Before being considered as a heart transplant patient, you'll need to undergo an evaluation to determine if you are a candidate. If you need more information, please call us directly — Monday through Friday, 7 am to 3 pm — at the number listed below.

Goodbye, my heart: Kelly’s story